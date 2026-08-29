Preview: Atalanta BC vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

After securing progress in Europe, Atalanta BC will aim to maintain their winning start in Serie A when Bologna visit Bergamo on Monday.

The pair finished one place and three points apart last season, but both are under new management this term.

Match preview

Atalanta boss Maurizio Sarri had to settle for a goalless draw from his first match in charge - the home leg of La Dea's Conference League playoff - but back-to-back wins have since brightened his mood.

Having questioned his team's courage when they failed to defeat Hapoel Tel Aviv, they duly responded by beating Sassuolo on matchday one of the new Serie A season.

Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring against his old club and substitute Nikola Krstovic netted a crucial second as the Nerazzurri won 2-1, warming them up nicely for the return leg against Hapoel.

With Krstovic promoted to the starting lineup, this time Gianluca Scamacca emerged from the bench to find the net and send Atalanta into the Conference League's main phase.

The 2024 Europa League winners will soon start another continental adventure against Ajax in Amsterdam, but domestic duties remain their priority for now.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Having won four of their last five away games against La Dea across league and cup, Bologna may be keen to visit Bergamo again.

At the tail end of last term, the Rossoblu were 1-0 winners at New Balance Arena, with talisman Riccardo Orsolini scoring the lone goal.

That was one of 10 away victories in the 2025-26 campaign - only Serie A's top two managed more - but they were undermined by an awful record on home turf.

After finishing eighth - three points shy of Atalanta in the final European place - Coppa Italia winner Vincenzo Italiano stepped away and Domenico Tedesco took the reins.

However, Tedesco's first competitive game was last week's 1-0 loss to Lazio, as Bologna's dire form at the Dall'Ara continued.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D

W

W

Bologna Serie A form:

L

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Having rotated his squad for Thursday's Conference League clash, Sarri is set to do so again, which could see Scamacca, Davide Zappacosta and Charles De Ketelaere promoted to the starting XI.

Thomas Kristensen suffered an injury in the first leg of that playoff, joining Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana on the treatment table; teenage star Honest Ahanor is expected to sign for Chelsea.

More positively, recent arrival Eljif Elmas made his Atalanta debut last weekend, while the hosts hope to recruit Jonathan Rowe from Bologna.

Despite seeing two bids turned down, the English winger could still start for his current club on Monday, joining Orsolini in support of a lone frontman.

Summer signings Artem Dovbyk and Roberto Piccoli will vie for that role, with the latter favourite due to his greater match-fitness.

While Nicolo Casale should be ready to return from injury, Oussama El Azzouzi has been sidelined by a thigh problem.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Kossounou, Scalvini, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Samardzic; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Raspadori

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Zortea, Helland, Heggem, Miranda; Amondarain, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Piccoli

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Bologna

Though Bologna were one of Italy's best away sides last season, it remains to be seen how well they will travel under Tedesco.

With three competitive games already under their belt, Atalanta have had more time to absorb Sarri's intense tactical demands.

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