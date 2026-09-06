Real Madrid lineup vs. Inter: Predicted XI as Jose Mourinho faces midfield crisis in Champions League

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho must solve a midfield crisis for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Inter Milan at the Bernabeu.

Owing to suspensions carried over from last season, Los Blancos are without all of Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga for their first European encounter of the season.

Furthermore, Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle) is a major injury doubt, while Thiago Pitarch is sidelined with a knee problem, further restricting Mourinho's already-depleted midfield options.

Youngsters Sergio Martinez and Jorge Cestero are therefore in with a shot of making notable starts, but Mourinho may decide to play it safe and drop Jude Bellingham deeper alongside Federico Valverde.

Should Bellingham and Valverde form the double pivot, Brahim Diaz is in line for a start in the number 10 slot, while Yan Diomande ought to be a straight swap for the sanctioned Guler on the right.

Kylian Mbappe was slammed as "selfish" by the Spanish media after fatally missing a penalty in Real's 1-0 loss to Real Betis in La Liga on Friday, but the Frenchman is still a guaranteed starter up front, and one goal on Tuesday will see him move level with Raul into joint-fifth place in the all-time Champions League goalscoring charts with 71.

Further back, Denzel Dumfries is expected to line up against his former club at Trent Alexander-Arnold's expense, while Marc Cucurella should overcome calf discomfort to start at left-back.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bellingham, Valverde; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe