Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

One of many possible Jose Mourinho derbies will be held at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, when Real Madrid and Inter Milan collide in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter.

Los Blancos head into their European opener on the back of their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 La Liga loss to Real Betis, but they have won their first Champions League match of the campaign in each of the last five years.

Meanwhile, Inter are a perfect three for three in Serie A following Saturday's enthralling 3-2 win over Napoli, in which they fought back from 2-0 down to prevail.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 19

Real Madrid wins: 10

Draws: 2

Inter Milan wins: 7

Familiar foes in the 20th century, meetings between Real Madrid and Inter Milan have been more infrequent in the current millennium, but the two former European champions have nevertheless clashed 19 times down the years.

Los Blancos hold the head-to-head bragging rights, but only by a small margin, having prevailed in 10 clashes compared to seven wins for the Nerazzurri, while another two battles have ended level.

The inaugural clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan took place on the biggest stage of them all - the European Cup final - and it was the Italian side who conquered the continent with a 3-1 win.

Inter's success was all the more extraordinary given that the Nerazzurri had never even qualified for the European Cup before, but a double from Sandro Mazzola and strike from Aurelio Milani took down Alfredo Di Stefano's Blancos.

However, Real knocked Inter out of the European Cup semi-finals two seasons later, and the two sides continued to trade two-legged triumphs; Inter won 3-0 on aggregate in the 1966-67 quarter-finals, and Real prevailed 2-1 in the 1980-81 semi-finals.

Also crossing paths in back-to-back UEFA Cup semi-finals in 1984-85 and 1985-86, the Spanish giants came up trumps on both occasions, winning 3-2 in the former year and 6-4 over two legs in 1986.

Since the establishment of the Champions League, however, Inter have lost five of their six competitive games against Real Madrid, including each of the last four in a row.

Los Blancos have also kept clean sheets in each of their last three against their Serie A counterparts, winning 2-0 and 1-0 in the 2021-22 group stage, after 2-0 and 3-2 successes the year before.

Previous meetings

Dec 07, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan (Champions League)

Sep 15, 2021: Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Nov 25, 2020: Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Nov 03, 2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan (Champions League)

Nov 25, 1998: Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Sep 16, 1998: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan (Champions League)

Apr 16, 1986: Real Madrid 5-1 Inter Milan (AET) (UEFA Cup)

Apr 02, 1986: Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup)

Apr 24, 1985: Real Madrid 3-0 Inter Milan (UEFA Cup)

Apr 10, 1985: Inter Milan 2-0 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup)

Mar 16, 1983: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan (Cup Winners' Cup)

Mar 02, 1983: Inter Milan 1-1 Real Madrid (Cup Winners' Cup)

Apr 22, 1981: Inter Milan 1-0 Real Madrid (European Cup)

Apr 08, 1981: Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan (European Cup)

Mar 01, 1967: Real Madrid 0-2 Inter Milan (European Cup)

Feb 15, 1967: Inter Milan 1-0 Real Madrid (European Cup)

Apr 20, 1966: Inter Milan 1-1 Real Madrid (European Cup)

Apr 13, 1966: Real Madrid 1-0 Inter Milan (European Cup)

May 27, 1964: Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid (European Cup)

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