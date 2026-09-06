Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats from Martin Odegaard masterclass

Arsenal passed the first major test of their Premier League title credentials as the holders came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

In an unmissable London derby billed as control vs. chaos, the latter reigned supreme during a frenetic first 45 minutes, which began with former Gunners transfer target Morgan Rogers breaching a hitherto perfect Arsenal backline inside the opening two moments.

Rogers's opener shocked the Emirates crowd, but only spurred on the Arsenal players, who subsequently launched a barrage of attacks on Xabi Alonso's backline and inevitably found their equaliser through Kai Havertz - after an earlier Riccardo Calafiori goal was disallowed.

Emiliano Martinez failed to cover his near post adequately as Havertz's strike crept in, but the Chelsea number one had little hope five minutes into the second half, when a delightful Havertz dummy and thumping Martin Odegaard shot completed the champions' turnaround.

One spectacular David Raya save later - the Spaniard tipped Estevao Willian's late curler over the bar - Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Premier League campaign, while inflicting the first setback of the Alonso Chelsea era.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / SPI

Champions of England. They know what they are. And what Arsenal also are, is never beaten.

During the 'banter years' of the Emirates era, an early opposition goal would spark a perpetual sense of doom and gloom in North London. Nowadays, the Arsenal faithful - once the shock has subsided - do nought but encourage and back their title-winning crop, often cheering long after the away end has lost their voice.

When Odegaard is in the form of his life, Havertz is operating as a well-rounded number nine and Christos Tzolis is bringing the electricity to the left flank, it is all too easy for those in red and white to find their groove, and Chelsea could not live with them when they did.

The defence vs. attack battle played out, but not in the manner anticipated, as Arsenal's vivacious offense continuously pummelled a beleaguered Chelsea backline, who found the Gunners' slick combinations, runs in behind and positional intelligence too much to deal with.

The scoreline did not fully reflect Arsenal's dominance - 2.11 Expected Goals compared to just 0.35 for Chelsea - and the Blues' Premier League title challengers label already has a sizeable question mark next to it.

ARSENAL VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Arsenal (2nd min, Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea)

Morgan Rogers fires Chelsea in front inside TWO minutes! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ca8cqnT2Wm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

Havertz goal? Martinez penalty save? Noni Madueke goal? Nope, the first item ticked off the Arsenal-Chelsea bingo card is the inevitable Rogers strike!

Arsenal do not do themselves justice when defending a free kick, and the ball drops kindly for Chelsea's £117m star, whose volley is not the most venomous but has enough to beat David Raya and trickle into the bottom corner!

Riccardo Calafiori disallowed goal vs. Chelsea (12th min, Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea)

Set-piece again VAR again!

Arsenal have found a new set-piece toy to play with - low balls into the box - and Declan Rice's free kick causes chaos at the back post.

Martinez saves the initial strike, but Calafiori bundles over the line to seemingly level for Arsenal... until the officials catch Konsa in an offside position.

The full debutant was beyond the ball and the last defender when the initial shot came in, and having then struck the post himself, the call is the correct one.

Kai Havertz goal vs. Chelsea (25th min, Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea)

A precise finish from Kai Havertz and Arsenal are level! ? pic.twitter.com/DqL1MEX4zN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

This one counts!

Martinez got away with the first one, but there is nowhere for the Argentine to hide here, as Havertz cuts inside and beats him at his near post from the edge of the box.

Kai on the scoresheet, a Martinez mistake - the perfect goal as far as Arsenal are concerned, and one that was absolutely coming.

Martin Odegaard goal vs. Chelsea (50th min, Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea)

"A spear through the heart of Chelsea!"



Martin Odegaard puts Arsenal in front at the Emirates ? pic.twitter.com/5deEQykjck — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

The captain is fantastic again.

Tzolis comfortably evades Josh Acheampong on the left and plays the ball inside for Havertz - or so it seems - as the German intelligently dummies for Odegaard.

Havertz's deception takes Wesley Fofana out of the equation, and Odegaard has ample time to rifle a powerful strike high into the net from close range!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARTIN ODEGAARD

ØDEGAARD PUTS ARSENAL AHEAD! ??



The captain delivers in the London derby to make it 2-1 to the Gunners against Chelsea! ???#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/LKbQtgB2Ju — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 6, 2026

Has this man ever enjoyed his football more than he is right now?

As well as leaving nothing to chance with a ruthless finish to win the derby, doubling his 2025-26 goals total in the process, Odegaard created four chances - two of them big chances - and drew three fouls during his latest 2026-27 masterclass.

ARSENAL VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 55%-45% Chelsea

Shots: Arsenal 16-13 Chelsea

Shots on target: Arsenal 9-5 Chelsea

Corners: Arsenal 5-3 Chelsea

Fouls: Arsenal 14-16 Chelsea

BEST STATS

2 - Arsenal have conceded within the opening two minutes of a Premier League game (01:17) for the first time since August 2023 against Fulham (57s).



Stunned. pic.twitter.com/X0RmQ14iYv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 6, 2026

3 - Chelsea are the first side to score in the opening five minutes of three successive Premier League games since Newcastle United in December 2024, and first ever to do so in their first three matches of a season in the competition.



Blocks. pic.twitter.com/g9bum6fQkA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

The quest for the elusive Champions League crown begins on Wednesday for Arsenal, who travel to Napoli before heading to Sunderland in the Premier League next Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in EFL Cup third-round action against Leeds United on Wednesday, before a home top-flight meeting with Hull City at 3pm on September 12.