Preview: Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

After Crystal Palace won for the first time this season on the weekend, they will hope to advance past visitors Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the EFL Cup's third round.

The Eagles beat Fulham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday, and they are now set to face Middlesbrough, who beat Doncaster Rovers 3-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup on August 25.

Match preview

As one of nine top-flight teams competing in Europe this term, Palace were exempt from playing the earlier rounds of the EFL Cup, which they reached the quarter-finals of in 2025-26.

They were beaten on penalties by finalists Arsenal in that season, and that was in fact their second consecutive appearance in the final eight of the competition.

Boss Pierre Sage will feel significantly less pressure heading into Tuesday's clash considering he oversaw a dramatic turnaround against Fulham, with his side overcoming 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to claim their first points of the league campaign.

His side reside in 13th place, and they have still conceded eight goals, while they have failed to score more than one goal in five of their last seven competitive games.

Palace's only clash at Selhurst Park this season was their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City on August 28, but while that was their second consecutive loss at the stadium, they won five and drew four of their prior nine outings at home.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Middlesbrough's start to 2026-27 has been positive, with the club winning five, drawing one and losing one of their seven matches.

The visitors have scored 12 times so far, while they have conceded six goals and kept two clean sheets.

Their most recent result was a 1-0 success over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in the Championship, and they are currently second in the division with 10 points from a possible 15.

Boro have not faced Palace since they won 1-0 in October 2018 in the EFL Cup, but they were beaten in their prior three contests with the Eagles.

Manager Kim Hellberg has taken charge of four away fixtures this season, winning twice, losing once and settling for a stalemate once.

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

L

L

W

Middlesbrough EFL Cup form:

W

W

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Crystal Palace are certain to make a number of changes from the team that beat Fulham, with the likes of Adam Wharton in midfield and Chris Richards at the back likely to drop out.

Will Hughes is an option to replace Wharton, and he may play next to Cheick Doucoure, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could be thrown into the backline.

Sage may have made a change up front irrespective of Eddie Nketiah's injury, but his absence makes the selection of Jorgen Strand Larsen straightforward.

Middlesbrough will not want to risk injury, so expect a similar lineup to the side that beat Doncaster Rovers, with Luke Ayling and Alfie Jones set to feature in defence.

Leo Castledine led his team's attack in that EFL Cup round, and he could be supported by the likes of Kyle Joseph and Myles Peart-Harris.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Tomiyasu, Disasi, Canvot; Khalaili, Doucoure, Hughes, Chilwell; Osorio, Mingueza; Strand Larsen

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Arfsten, Ayling, Jones, Borges; Morris, Barron; Peart-Harris, Hamilton, Joseph; Castledine

We say: Crystal Palace 1-2 Middlesbrough

There may be an opportunity for Middlesbrough to cause an upset, especially as the hosts have proven vulnerable defensively.

Palace boast a strong record against their opponents, but they are yet to show they have enough firepower to consistently produce in the final third.

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