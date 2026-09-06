PSG: renewed and given a pay rise, Luis Enrique climbs in the world's best-paid managers' list

Just before their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1, against AS Monaco (1-2), on Friday evening at the Parc des Princes, the Paris club spectacularly announced the contract renewals of Luis Enrique and several other players, including Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, João Neves, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu — even though questions remain over the long-term future at PSG of the last two names mentioned.

As for the manager, there is no question about it: Luis Enrique is the best manager in PSG's history, and there is no shadow whatsoever over the relationship between the coach and the club's hierarchy.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

PSG increase Luis Enrique's salary by 66%

A two-time European champion with PSG, who had never won the Champions League in their history before 2024, Luis Enrique is now part of the French club's pantheon. This is probably why the former AS Roma (2011-2012) and Barcelona (2014-2017) coach was given such a significant pay rise by the club's hierarchy when signing his new contract, which runs until June 2030.

As reported by AS, the salary of the 56-year-old manager has risen from £10m a year to £17m a season, an increase of more than 50%, precisely 66%.

Luis Enrique overtakes Premier League best paid managers

"He becomes one of the best-paid managers in the world, a rise that is more than deserved," according to Sport. Already among the best-remunerated managers in world football, Luis Enrique climbs inside the top ten.

The former midfielder overtakes every Premier League manager, including Xabi Alonso — £11m at Chelsea — and the new arrivals Enzo Maresca — £10m at Manchester City — and Andoni Iraola — £10m a year at Liverpool.

He also moves above José Mourinho, who is back at Real Madrid on £10m a year, but stays behind Simone Inzaghi, world's best paid manager, £22m a year at Al-Hilal, and Diego Simeone, £20m a year at Atletico.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

The new top ten of the world's best-paid managers: