Liverpool's Lucca Brughmans lauded by Belgian media after man-of-the-match Genk display - "Like a boss"

While Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker registered his first clean sheet of the Premier League season in Friday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, his potential successor produced a headline-grabbing display in Belgium.

Liverpool did not sign a right-back or central midfielder on transfer deadline day, but they did capture promising teenage goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, signing the 18-year-old for £30m including add-ons.

Brughmans was immediately loaned back out to Genk for the remainder of the campaign, and in his first appearance since his Anfield move was confirmed, the 6ft 7in shot-stopper delivered a man-of-the-match performance.

Genk drew 0-0 with Anderlecht in Sunday's Belgian Pro League showdown, thereby extending their unbeaten run in the top flight to four matches and keeping their second straight clean sheet after a 4-0 win over SK Beveren in late August.

However, Genk would not have come away with a point were it not for the heroics of Brughmans, who made four saves - preventing 0.52 goals - and nine recoveries to claim the player of the match prize.

What have Belgian media said about Liverpool's Lucca Brughmans?

? | @LFC zal onder de indruk zijn van de reflexen van Lucca Brughmans! ?‍?? #ANDGNK pic.twitter.com/o221lXzGua — DAZN België (@DAZN_BENL) September 6, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the teenager's feats triggered immense praise from the Belgian media, as De Standaard labelled him "invaluable" and claimed he was "worth his weight in gold" during the goalless stalemate.

Meanwhile, Nieuwsblad stated that Brughmans's calmness was "crazy" to witness, and Genk should "count themselves lucky" that Liverpool sanctioned the loan return of the "ice cold" goalkeeper.

Footnews also did not shy away from waxing lyrical about the future Liverpool shot-stopper, who responded "like a boss" to his £30m transfer on deadline day.

Brughmans's "remarkable" composure was also highlighted by the same outlet, giving Liverpool fans even more reason to get excited at the prospect of the 2.01m giant protecting the Anfield nets.

Lucca Brughmans speaks out after Liverpool move, Genk masterclass

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

Brughmans reflected on his whirlwind week when speaking to the media post-match, affirming that he was keeping his feet on the ground and his big-money move had not changed him one bit.

"Last weekend was hectic," Brughmans told Nieuwsblad. "I only saw Liverpool’s training complex. It was already quite late, so I had to undergo my medical tests immediately and then sign.

"Fortunately, I was able to rejoin the group for training on Monday. That way, I could quickly return to reality. My situation doesn’t feel any different either. I know how they view me at KRC Genk. To them, I am still the same Lucca as before my transfer."

Genk are joint-seventh in the Jupiler Pro League table with seven points from five matches, and Brughmans's side are next in action at home to Gent on Sunday afternoon.