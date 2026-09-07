Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sabah: Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to start their Champions League league phase campaign on a winning note when they host Sabah on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Sabah, who are in this round of the Champions League for the first time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: September 10 (vs. Sabah)

Rashford was replaced against Everton on Sunday due to a slight issue, and the attacker needs to be assessed ahead of the Champions League fixture.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / Kazimierz Koper/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 10 (vs. Sabah)

Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, but there is a slight chance that the attacker could be back in the fold against Sabah.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Man United's latest signing Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is expected to be back on the field before the end of September.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.