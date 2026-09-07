Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sabah: Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt latest

Manchester United will be aiming to start their Champions League league phase campaign on a winning note when they host Sabah on Thursday night.
The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Sabah, who are in this round of the Champions League for the first time.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: September 10 (vs. Sabah)
Rashford was replaced against Everton on Sunday due to a slight issue, and the attacker needs to be assessed ahead of the Champions League fixture.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which has since required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection in the first half of the 2026-27 campaign.
Amad Diallo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: September 10 (vs. Sabah)
Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, but there is a slight chance that the attacker could be back in the fold against Sabah.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Tom Heaton
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.
Carlos Baleba
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Man United's latest signing Baleba is not currently available to make his debut due to an ankle issue, but he is expected to be back on the field before the end of September.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match.