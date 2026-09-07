Manchester City and Arsenal send scouts to watch PSG key man

Manchester City and Arsenal have sent scouts to closely observe the performances of a key figure in Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain side at the start of this season. A move in the January transfer window, however, appears unlikely.

The summer transfer window has closed across Europe's biggest leagues. Several major clubs are already turning their attention to the next phase of business, with January 2027 already on their minds. In that respect, Rayan Cherki is notably being tracked by both PSG and Real Madrid.

Manchester City, who hold a strong hand regarding the France international, are also active on the market and have set their sights on the reigning back-to-back European champions.

According to information from Caught Offside, the Citizens continue to closely monitor the performances of Willian Pacho. The same applies to Arsenal.

Manchester City and Arsenal watched Pacho against Lille

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Both Premier League giants have compiled detailed scouting reports on the Ecuadorian centre-back and travelled to watch him more closely during PSG's 2-2 draw with Lille in late August. Both clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they consider strengthening their defence in the future.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Eintracht Frankfurt, has established himself as an undisputed starter on the left side of Luis Enrique's defence.

He has notably contributed to the Parisian club's back-to-back Champions League triumphs. He has everything required to become a top-tier signing for any club.

A Willian Pacho departure from PSG looks unlikely

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Manchester City reportedly see Willian Pacho as an ideal addition to Enzo Maresca's defensive system, while Arsenal would look to sign him to add a top-level defensive option for Mikel Arteta. It is worth noting that Real Madrid and Liverpool have also tracked the Ecuador international in the past.

However, and unsurprisingly, PSG have already secured Willian Pacho's long-term future, extending his contract until 2031, according to information from Reuters, relayed by the British outlet.

As a result, Paris are in an extremely strong position, and the centre-back has no incentive to leave the best team in the world in recent months, of which he is an indispensable part.

As such, a transfer for Willian Pacho remains difficult to envisage at this stage, according to Caught Offside. A departure, in particular, appears unlikely for the upcoming January transfer window.