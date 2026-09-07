Eric Garcia injury 'revealed' as plan for Barcelona defender 'emerges'

Eric Garcia will reportedly wear a protective mask in his next matches, having suffered a facial injury during Barcelona's La Liga contest with Valencia at Mestalla.

The Spain international suffered a blow to his nose in an accidental collision with teammate Rodri on Sunday, which led to him being replaced.

According to journalist Javi Miguel, Garcia has suffered a nasal fracture, but he is expected to be available for Barcelona's next La Liga clash against Levante September 13.

Barcelona will begin their Champions League league stage campaign against Feyenoord on Wednesday, but Garcia is suspended for that contest.

According to The Touchline, Garcia will wear a protective mask in his next few matches due to the facial injury that he sustained against Valencia.

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Garcia to wear 'protective mask' after injury vs. Valencia

Garcia suffered a similar injury against Club Brugge in the Champions League towards the end of last year, which led to him wearing a protective mask for two months.

Jules Kounde is set to replace Garcia at right-back against Feyenoord and will also be on standby if the Spaniard is unable to return against Levante.

Garcia has started three of Barcelona's four La Liga matches this season, becoming an important part of head coach Hansi Flick's plans at Camp Nou.

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Barcelona have made an incredible start to the campaign

An incredible start to the 2026-27 campaign has seen Barcelona win their opening four games, recording 5-0, 2-0, 5-2 and 5-0 victories to leave them at the top of the La Liga table.

“It was a fantastic match, controlled from the start. We dominated and that’s what I want to see. I’m not surprised by what we did because it’s the quality with which you train,” Barcelona head coach Flick told reporters.

“It was an almost perfect match. You have to control the game and attack the spaces to try to score. That’s what we tried.”

Barcelona had Gavi back on the bench against Valencia, but the Catalan outfit remain without the services of Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Jesse Bisiwu through injury.