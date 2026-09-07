Preview: Napoli vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

The Champions League trophy has arguably never been nearer to Arsenal's reach, and the reigning Premier League champions begin their next bid for European supremacy on Wednesday evening, when they head to Napoli in their league-phase opener.

Mikel Arteta has overseen a 100% start to the campaign in North London, whereas Massimiliano Allegri's men are at risk of a third straight loss in all tournaments this week.

Match preview

Quarter-finalists in 2023-24, semi-finalists in 2024-25, and beaten finalists in 2025-26; the Champions League chronicle suggests that this year will belatedly be Arsenal's year, after a second dose of continental heartache 20 years on from their first.

Silver medallists in both 2006 and 2026 - either side of a crushing Europa League final loss to Chelsea under Unai Emery - the Gunners came closer than ever before to taking home the iconic trophy in Budapest, only for Gabriel Magalhaes's wild spot kick to ensure Paris Saint-Germain retained their iron grip on the honour.

The Emirates faithful must therefore suck up another several months of "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that" jibes from rival supporters, but having gone unbeaten in all 15 Champions League games in normal time, while keeping more clean sheets (nine) and conceding fewer goals (seven) than any other team in the tournament, that chant may not hold out much longer.

A visit to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona represents a daunting opening fixture, but Arsenal have avoided defeat in each of their last nine matchday one fixtures in European competition, winning seven and drawing two such contests.

Sunday's merited 2-1 Premier League win over assigned title rivals Chelsea also marked Arsenal's fourth win from four in all tournaments in 2026-27, during which they have netted nine goals while shipping just one at the other end.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Arteta vs. Allegri pits together two managers accused of 'anti-football' philosophies, but the latter's Napoli outfit have thus far failed to demonstrate the defensive resilience his serial-winning Juventus sides became famed for.

The Partenopei opened Serie A proceedings with a routine 2-0 triumph at Genoa, but their first home game of the season ended in a 2-1 reverse to Cesc Fabregas's Como, before a calamitous collapse at San Siro against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Two quickfire goals from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund gave Napoli breathing space early in the second half, only for a Curtis Jones-inspired Inter to complete a dramatic turnaround and prevail 3-2, thanks to Lautaro Martinez's winner in the 91st minute.

Supposedly already under serious pressure in Naples, Allegri is not aided by the hosts' meagre recent European record, featuring just two wins from their last 10 Champions League games and three consecutive defeats to English teams in the competition.

Arsenal also conquered Napoli in both legs of their 2018-19 Europa League quarter-final, after the two clubs won one apiece in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage; current Gunners boss Arteta saw red when Arsene Wenger's men lost 2-0 in Italy.

Napoli form (all competitions):

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Arsenal emerged unscathed physically from their triumph over Chelsea, but Cristhian Mosquera was absent due to the muscular problem he sustained at Aston Villa, and the Spaniard's status for Wednesday is currently up in the air.

Jurrien Timber (groin) has not been ruled out but would only make the bench at best, while William Saliba is still a number of weeks away from returning from a serious back injury.

Bruno Guimaraes, on the other hand, overcame a niggle to appear as an unused substitute on Sunday, although the fully-fit Martin Zubimendi may be preferred centrally if Arteta tinkers with his XI.

From fit midfielders to unfit midfielders, Napoli's star man Scott McTominay is set for a month on the sidelines as he prepares to undergo a minor heart operation for a mild arrhythmia.

Allegri is also managing without central defenders Alessandro Buongiorno (knee) and Luca Marianucci (knee) - both of whom were omitted from the league-phase squad - and young striker Giovane (hernia).

Despite changing the game against Genoa with a goal and assist off the bench, Kevin De Bruyne is yet to start for Napoli this season, but the 35-year-old will have his sights set on Antonio Vergara's spot this week.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Rrahmani, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Hojlund, Santos

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

We say: Napoli 1-2 Arsenal

No McTominay means no party for Napoli, whose defensive catastrophe against Inter spells danger against an Arsenal side who showed shades of their 2022-23 and 2023-24 attacking selves on Sunday.

Also blessed with multiple options for change in midfield and attack, Arteta's men have our backing to kickstart their Champions League campaign on the right foot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.