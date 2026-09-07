Arsenal lineup vs. Napoli: Predicted XI as Mikel Arteta makes two changes for Champions League

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could make two changes for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase opener away to Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Gunners are four for four in all tournaments this season after Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea, which Cristhian Mosquera missed due to a muscular injury.

The Spanish defender has not been ruled out of the European fixture just yet, but the match will likely come too soon for Jurrien Timber (groin), while William Saliba (back) is a long-term absentee.

Mosquera's issue opened the door for Ezri Konsa to make his full Arsenal debut against Chelsea, and the England international is primed to join Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of defence once more.

However, Arteta might be minded to swap out Riccardo Calafiori for Piero Hincapie in a like-for-like change, for no reason other than preserving fitness levels amid the tight turnaround.

Martin Zubimendi is also pressing for a midfield recall over Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Bruno Guimaraes is likely to be spared, having only been an unused substitute on Sunday following a knock.

The in-form front four of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Martin Odegaard should remain untouched; the latter has already scored treble the amount of goals this season (three) than he managed in the entirety of 2025-26 (one).

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz