Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'lay groundwork' for potential January move for Bundesliga star

Although Manchester United significantly rebuilt their midfield over the summer, the club is already laying the groundwork for another potential major transfer.

According to German sources, the Red Devils have contacted Borussia Dortmund over Felix Nmecha, 25, and intend to intensify their interest further ahead of the January transfer window.

BVB, however, have no reason to sell one of their key players, and any interested parties could face a price tag of around £85 million.

Nmecha's standing at Dortmund has grown significantly over recent seasons. Having initially struggled to live up to expectations following his move from Wolfsburg, he has gradually become one of Niko Kovac's most important midfielders.

His rising status was further confirmed during this year's World Cup, where he stood out as one of Germany's key performers. His development is now attracting increasing attention from the Premier League.

Manchester United reportedly already made the first move for Felix Nmecha

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German media reports that Manchester United are currently the most active interested party. The Red Devils are said to have already made direct contact with Dortmund, seeking to establish under what conditions a move for Nmecha could even be discussed.

At this stage, there is no concrete offer or advanced negotiations. United, however, want to lay the groundwork ahead of the January window opening and plan to increase their activity in the coming months.

Convincing BVB mid-season will not be straightforward. Nmecha holds an important role within the squad, and Dortmund are not planning for his departure.

Any interested club would therefore need to come forward with a fee significant enough to make the club's hierarchy reconsider its stance. According to sources, the asking price could sit around £85 million.

Such a sum would represent an enormous profit compared to the roughly £25.6 million Dortmund paid Wolfsburg for him back in 2023. BVB also extended Nmecha's contract until 2030 this past March, giving them a very strong hand in any potential negotiations.

Manchester City and Newcastle could also enter the race

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Manchester United are not the only English club monitoring Nmecha's development. Manchester City and Newcastle United are also reported to be among the interested parties.

Should Dortmund become willing to listen to offers, a genuine bidding battle involving several Premier League clubs could emerge around the Germany international.

England would not be entirely unfamiliar territory for Nmecha. He grew up in Manchester City's academy and even made it into the first team, but was never able to establish himself with regular playing time.

As a result, he left for Wolfsburg on a free transfer in 2021, and it was only in the Bundesliga that he began to consistently establish himself at the highest level.