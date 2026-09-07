Real Madrid transfer news: no starts, 83 minutes played... is there cause for concern over record signing Yan Diomande?

Real Madrid's headline summer signing, Yan Diomande, has still not started a single match under Jose Mourinho and remains a supersub for now. Is there cause for concern regarding the Ivorian winger?

Real Madrid were active in the transfer market this summer, spending mmore than £190m on six incoming players. The biggest investment was made to sign Yan Diomande, at a cost of €125m from RB Leipzig, who drove a hard bargain in negotiations.

The 19-year-old winger fully announced himself last season, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches. The Ivorian international, a technical player renowned for his dribbling ability, represents a signing made very much with the future in mind for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid want to take their time with Yan Diomande

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

For now, everything is progressing steadily for Yan Diomande. Having arrived in Madrid just over a month ago, the winger has yet to start a single match, coming off the bench in the Merengues' first four LaLiga matches for a total of 83 minutes.

He is currently facing the full brunt of the fierce competition within the Liga giants' squad. The trio of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham appear practically undroppable for Jose Mourinho, though one spot remains up for grabs in the attacking department.

For now, Arda Guler, on three occasions, and Brahim Diaz, once, have been preferred over Diomande.

The Portuguese manager is planning a gradual integration for the Ivorian talent. "Relax, he needs to go step by step. He's working well, very hard. He's an open, humble boy who wants to learn, wants to work. He listens to me, but also to his teammates. He's going to improve," The Special One explained following LaLiga's third round.

Jose Mourinho: Yan Diomande "is too young, naive"

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The former Benfica manager has refused to dwell on the fee paid for the winger and wants to protect him. "When you talk about a figure that huge, you're talking about someone who arrives and creates a sensation straight away. That's not the case here. He's too young, naive. He has incredible potential, but... take it easy. Calm down," said Jose Mourinho.

The plan, then, is unfolding exactly as expected for Yan Diomande.

There is, for now, no cause for concern regarding Real Madrid's headline signing. The former Leipzig player is even scoring points behind the scenes. Beyond his excellent attitude, "he has rare talent," according to sources at Valdebebas, as reported by AS.

Either way, at the Merengues, there is a clear desire not to rush things and not to put excessive pressure on the 19-year-old too soon. He remains a player very much still under development, even if expectations surrounding him will be considerable in the future.