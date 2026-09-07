Preview: Southampton vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

Top of the table Swansea City make the journey from South Wales to Hampshire on Tuesday night as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season against Southampton.

The Saints welcome the Swans to St Mary's unbeaten in their last four matches after extending that run with a draw away to Lincoln City at the weekend, while Vitor Matos's men were held to a frustrating goalless draw by fellow Welsh side Wrexham.

Match preview

Following a dramatic end to last season, when Southampton were expelled from the playoff final after admitting to spying on other teams during the 2025-26 campaign, Tonda Eckert's side began the new season with a four-point deduction as punishment for their wrongdoing.

Their difficult start was further hampered when the Saints opened their second consecutive Championship campaign with a defeat away to Watford before suffering a heavy 4-1 loss at home to recently relegated West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

However, Southampton have recovered in recent weeks, with successive victories over Stoke City and Millwall followed by draws away to Birmingham City and Lincoln City, with both games ending 1-1 after the Saints took the lead but were unable to hold on for victory.

While those midweek and weekend draws will have frustrated Eckert's men, they have now gone four matches unbeaten, with the eight points gained during that run lifting the South Coast side to 19th in the table on four points from five matches.

The victories that preceded those draws offered plenty of encouragement that Southampton can compete towards the top end of the table once again, having swept aside Stoke City 3-1 before thrashing an in-form Millwall side 5-1, with both impressive results coming at a home ground where they lost just three of their 23 matches last season.

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As for the visiting side Swansea City, they have made an outstanding start to the 2026-27 campaign, recording three wins and two draws from their opening five matches to move top of the table ahead of their sixth Championship outing.

While their unbeaten start may have come as a surprise following a mid-table finish in May, the Swans ended the 2025-26 season with three wins and a draw from their final five matches and have carried that momentum into the new campaign.

Although they suffered a League Cup defeat at the start of August, the Swans, led by Portuguese boss Matos, have responded with league victories over Stoke City, Derby County and Watford, while also playing out goalless draws against Sheffield United and Wrexham at the weekend.

Their unbeaten run can largely be attributed to the strength of their defensive unit, with Swansea conceding just one goal across their opening five league matches and keeping a league-high four clean sheets, while the next-best defensive record belongs to Queens Park Rangers, who have conceded three more.

Swansea's 11 points leave them seven clear of their upcoming opponents, but without Southampton's points deduction the gap would be just three, highlighting how much closer this contest is than the league table initially suggests and potentially making it Swansea's toughest test so far.

Last season's meeting at St Mary's ended in a goalless draw, but Southampton were able to claim a 2-1 victory in the most recent encounter at the Swansea.com Stadium last April.

Southampton Championship form:

Southampton form (all competitions):

Swansea City Championship form:

Swansea City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Both sides came through their respective weekend draws without any fresh injury concerns and could name similar XIs on Tuesday night.

Southampton are likely to continue with top scorer Cyle Larin up front, while James Ward-Prowse is expected to retain his place in midfield and make his second start since returning to the Saints after more than three years away.

The Saints will be without Caspar Jander, who remains sidelined with a muscle problem that has kept him out since pre-season, leaving him as the German manager's only injury concern.

Matos, meanwhile, will travel south without defender Cameron Burgess, who has missed the last month with a cruciate ligament injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, while Goncalo Franco has also been sidelined since May with a thigh problem but is expected to return to training in the coming weeks.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Welington; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matuski, Azaz, Leo Scienza; Larin

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Widell, Fulton, Eustaquio; Yeo, Idah, Eom Ji-Sung

We say: Southampton 1-1 Swansea City

Both teams enter this midweek clash on the back of weekend draws and with little to separate them in terms of their recent form, so we expect a closely-fought contest.

Swansea's excellent defensive record should make them difficult to break down, but Southampton's home advantage could help the Saints claim a point, with the spoils ultimately being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.