Napoli vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

Arsenal's latest attempt to finally get over the line in the Champions League begins on Wednesday, when the Gunners head to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to take on Napoli in the league phase.

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal from quarter-finalists, to semi-finalists, to beaten finalists over the past three seasons, as their 2025-26 adventure ended in a heart-breaking penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Meanwhile, Napoli failed to even make it beyond the first round last year, finishing in a shocking 30th in the league-phase table with just eight points from their eight matches.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Napoli wins: 1

Draws: 0

Arsenal wins: 3

When Napoli and Arsenal scrap it out in their 2026-27 Champions League league-phase opener, the two clubs will be doing battle for the fifth time in a competitive setting across all tournaments.

The Gunners have had their opponents' number more often than not, as Arsenal boast three wins against Napoli compared to just one for the Partenopei, and all four victories across both clubs have also come with clean sheets.

The 2013-14 Champions League season marked the maiden meetings between Arsenal and Napoli, who visited the Emirates in October 2013 but were comfortably put to the sword by a Mesut Ozil-inspired Gunners team.

Ozil side-footed home a slick volley before setting up Olivier Giroud in a 2-0 home victory, but Napoli gained an identical slice of revenge when they hosted Arsenal in December.

Either side of a red card to Mikel Arteta for two bookable offences, Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon struck in a 2-0 Napoli triumph, as Rafael Benitez got one over Arsene Wenger.

The two clubs would not clash again until the 2018-19 Europa League quarter-finals, when the likes of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne proved powerless against Wenger's defence, as Arsenal prevailed 3-0 on aggregate.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the first leg at the Emirates, before a Kalidou Kouliably own goal doubled Arsenal's lead and gave them a healthy 2-0 advantage to take to Naples.

There, Alexandre Lacazette's long-range free kick - which Declan Rice produced a carbon copy of against Real Madrid six years later - was all that was needed to separate the two sides, as Arsenal marched onto the semi-finals before a crushing final loss to Chelsea.

Previous meetings

Apr 18, 2019: Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (Europa League)

Apr 11, 2019: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli (Europa League)

Dec 11, 2013: Napoli 2-0 Arsenal (Champions League)

Oct 01, 2013: Arsenal 2-0 Napoli (Champions League)

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