Liverpool handed double boost as 'surprise' injury update emerges ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone set to be without two attacking options.

Alexander Sorloth remains sidelined with a muscle problem, while Arnau Ortiz will miss the trip to Anfield through suspension.

The absences could be particularly welcome for a Liverpool defence that has looked vulnerable early in the season.

Atletico Madrid will be without two key players at Anfield

© Imago

According to reports in Spain, Atletico Madrid will travel to Anfield without Sorloth and Ortiz for their Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Sorloth has been unavailable since suffering a muscle contracture before the start of the season and has not returned to group training. That makes his involvement against Liverpool extremely unlikely.

Ortiz will also miss out, although for a very different reason. The winger is suspended after receiving a red card while playing for Slask Wroclaw in a Conference League qualifier in August 2024.

The suspension has carried over and will prevent him from appearing at one of Europe's biggest stadiums.

That leaves Simeone without two attacking options as Atletico prepare to make their first appearance in this season's Champions League.

A boost for Liverpool ahead of first UCL outing

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool have not been convincing defensively in the opening weeks of the season, so taking two attacking threats out of Atletico's squad can only help Andoni Iraola's side.

Simeone's team have also made an inconsistent start, winning just one of their last three matches and failing to score in their 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

Liverpool will still have plenty to worry about, particularly against an Atletico side capable of making life uncomfortable in transition, but Sorloth's absence removes a significant physical presence up front.

Ortiz may be a less established threat, but having another attacking option unavailable further reduces Simeone's choices.

For Liverpool, this is exactly the sort of small advantage they will want to exploit in their first Champions League fixture of the season.