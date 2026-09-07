Championship transfer news: Wolves held 'persistent summer interest' in Yllan Okou, move failed for specific reason

Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly failed with efforts to sign La Louviere defender Yllan Okou during the summer transfer window.

Cesar Peixoto has started his first campaign as Wolves boss in solid fashion, accumulating eight points from five games when two of their opening fixtures have been away at West Ham United and Birmingham City.

Wolves are the top goalscorers in the division and sit in ninth place in the Championship table, three points adrift of leaders Swansea City.

However, the West Midlands outfit also possess the joint-second worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 10 goals.

According to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, Wolves attempted to strengthen their backline with the addition of Okou in recent months.

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Why did Wolves fail to sign Yllan Okou?

Wolves are said to have held 'persistent interest' in adding the 23-year-old to their ranks across the summer.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Wolves failing to attract suitable offers for one of their central defenders was the reason behind a deal never being finalised.

Okou came through the academy system at Monaco, but a move to Hellas Verona in 2024-25 only brought about two appearances.

The Frenchman instead moved to La Louviere, where he impressed across 36 outings in 2025-26.

When Okou was a youngster at Monaco, he featured in wins over Manchester United, West Ham United and Liverpool, subsequently putting himself on a radar of English clubs.

Meanwhile, a club from La Liga, Amedspor and Swiss teams are also said to be monitoring any developments with Okou.

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Could Okou leave La Louviere in winter transfer window?

La Louviere look destinated for a relegation scrap in the Belgian Pro League having accumulated just one point from five matches.

If their top-flight status is at risk, they will be against cashing in on one of their biggest assets in January, unless a club is prepared to pay over-the-odds for his signature.

On the basis that Wolves may attract offers for high earners or out-of-favour squad members in January, reigniting their interest in Okou will not be out of the question.