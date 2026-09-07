Porto vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester City will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Porto on Tuesday night.

Enzo Maresca's side are expected to be among the challengers for the trophy this season and will be determined to get their European challenge off to a winning note.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Porto vs. Man City kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Porto vs. Man City being played?

The Champions League match between Porto and Man City will take place at Estadio do Dragao.

The famous stadium has a capacity of just over 50,000, and it is one of the potential venues for the upcoming 2030 World Cup.

How to watch Porto vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will not be shown live on UK TV.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership and can be accessed on devices such as computers, phones, games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights of the European fixture will be made available on the Amazon Prime YouTube channel.

Amazon Prime's dedicated X account will also post action such as goals, red cards and other game-defining moments.

What is at stake for Porto and Man City?

Man City begin life in the Champions League after Pep Guardiola with a mouthwatering clash against Portuguese giants Porto on Tuesday night.

The Citizens are seen as among the potential challengers for the trophy this season, even without Guardiola at the helm, and a solid start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign has seen them pick up nine points from an available nine.

Porto, meanwhile, have won all six of their matches across two competitions this season, including their opening five league matches of the campaign.

The home side will therefore enter the clash full of confidence, and it was 0-0 when the pair last met in Portugal during the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.

> Our full preview of Porto vs. Man City can be viewed here