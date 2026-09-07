Chelsea transfer news: Blues join Spurs in race to sign EFL wonderkid after late summer move rejected

Chelsea have joined a host of Premier League clubs interested in Blackburn Rovers teenager Tom Atcheson.

The 19-year-old centre-back was the subject of multiple approaches before the transfer deadline, but the Championship side refused to entertain any of them.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also been tracking the Northern Ireland international as his reputation continues to grow.

Chelsea latest team interested in Tom Atcheson

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Chelsea were among the clubs to make an approach for Atcheson before the deadline, according to emerging reports, with BlueCo exploring the possibility of adding the highly-rated defender to their wider group.

Blackburn made it clear they were not prepared to sell, despite significant interest in the teenager.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace also made enquiries, while United and Spurs had already been monitoring Atcheson closely.

Rovers have since tied the defender down to a new contract and are determined to oversee his development rather than cash in immediately.

The youngster is regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects since Adam Wharton emerged from the academy and earned his move to Crystal Palace.

Who is Chelsea and Tottenham target Tom Atcheson?

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Atcheson is a 19-year-old centre-back who has already made his senior debut for Northern Ireland, adding international experience to his rapid development at Blackburn.

He is increasingly viewed as one of the best young defensive prospects outside the Premier League, which explains why so many top-flight clubs have taken an interest.

His rise has been particularly impressive given Blackburn's determination to keep him involved and develop him gradually. The new contract also gives Rovers greater protection should interest intensify again.

Chelsea's interest is significant because of their continued focus on young talent, but Atcheson's development will ultimately depend on finding regular senior football.

At this stage, Blackburn appear to believe remaining at Ewood Park is the best option.

With Premier League clubs now circling, though, it may only be a matter of time before one of them returns with an offer too good to refuse.