Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Aston Villa will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

A poor start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign has seen Villa take just one point from three matches, and Club Brugge will be looking to inflict more misery on Unai Emery's team.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa being played?

The Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa will take place at the Belgian outfit's home ground - Jan Breydel Stadium.

It is the home of both Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Club Brugge and Aston Villa?

This will be the fourth time that Club Brugge and Aston Villa have locked horns in the Champions League, with their three previous meetings coming in 2024-25.

Indeed, Villa lost 1-0 to Club Brugge in the league phase, but the English outfit gained their revenge in the round of 16 by winning 6-1 on aggregate, including a 3-1 victory in Belgium.

Villa have struggled this season, only picking up one point from three league matches.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, are third in their domestic league, with an impressive start seeing them pick up 12 points from five games to sit in third position.

Both teams will be determined to begin their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a win.

> Our full preview of Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa can be viewed here