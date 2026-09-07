Liverpool lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League clash including Barcola decision

Liverpool will be without at least five players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (both knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have been omitted from the club’s Champions League squad.

Injury-prone Joe Gomez (muscle) remains a doubt, so a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet is set to remain intact in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

After watching the Reds keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 Premier League win at Ipswich last Friday, head coach Andoni Iraola may decide to stick with Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo at right-back at the expense of Jeremie Frimpong, while Milos Kerkez is set to stay at left-back.

With Florian Wirtz likely to continue in the number 10 role, Dominik Szoboszlai may start again in a deeper midfield position, with Alexis Mac Allister hoping to fend off competition from Ryan Gravenberch to retain his spot alongside the Hungarian.

Liverpool’s new £123m signing Bradley Barcola, a two-time Champions League winner with PSG, is in contention to make his full debut on either the right or left flank. Should the Frenchman start, Victor Munoz is seemingly more likely to drop down the substitutes’ bench instead of in-form Cody Gakpo.

Alexander Isak netted two goals in the opening nine minutes against Ipswich and is expected to lead the line once again. The Swedish striker has, however, only ever scored one goal in 13 Champions League games in his career.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak