Preview: Rangers vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 10 points after five games, trailing the third-placed hosts on goal difference.

Match preview

After a slow start to the season under Derek McInnes, Rangers have seemingly started to find their feet under the new manager.

McInnes, who joined from Hearts over the summer, failed to win any of his first four competitive games at the helm, with two defeats and two draws, including Rangers' Europa League elimination.

However, McInnes eventually secured his first win as Gers boss against St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup, and they have since experienced a significantly improved run.

Rangers have now won five and lost one of their last six matches, with their only defeat coming in the second leg of their Conference League qualifying playoff round against Jablonec, with the Gers disappointingly going on to lose on penalties.

Three of the victories during that run have come in the Scottish Premiership, seeing Rangers climb to fourth in the standings, and they will be hoping to move above their visitors with a win on Wednesday.

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

St Mirren have had a mostly impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning six, drawing one and losing three of their 10 matches across all competitions.

The Saints made a particularly strong start to the league season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games, but they suffered their first defeat of the Scottish Premiership campaign last time out.

After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to Nikolas Agrafiotis' penalty, goals from Liam Scales and Yang Hyun-Jun secured a 2-1 victory for Celtic.

Craig McLeish will be eager to avoid a second straight defeat when they take on Rangers, who have already handed St Mirren a humiliating loss earlier this season.

Rangers, as aforementioned, secured a superb 5-1 win in the Scottish Premiership second round, marking the Gers' third consecutive victory in this fixture.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers will be without Youssef Chermiti, Jose Cifuentes and Tuur Rommens due to ongoing injury problems, while Lawrence Shankland is also ruled out after being forced off with an injury last time out.

Ryan Don Naderi should replace the captain in attack, while Ben Godfrey may start in defence ahead of Emmanuel Fernandez, who was also taken off with an injury concern.

St Mirren, meanwhile, are without Jonah Ayunga, Killian Phillips, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel and Liam Donnelly due to injury issues.

Agrafiotis scored for the first time since joining St Mirren in the defeat to Celtic, and the striker should lead the line again on Wednesday.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Godfrey, Makhanya, Penrice; Raskin, Neil; Curtis, Kim, Gassama; Naderi

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Gogic, Fieldson, John; Carr, Nsio; Mochrie, Taylor, Kabia; Agrafiotis

We say: Rangers 3-1 St Mirren

Rangers head into this game off the back of three straight league wins, and given their dominant win against St Mirren earlier this season, a similar outcome is expected here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.