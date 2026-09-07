Preview: St Johnstone vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Newly-promoted St Johnstone welcome Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with seven points from five games, while the visitors are top of the table with 15 points from five fixtures.

Match preview

St Johnstone, following their 2024-25 relegation, secured an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership by winning the Championship last season.

After securing wins in their first two Scottish League Cup games, Simo Valakari's side disappointingly failed to progress into the next round, with a draw and defeat in their final two matches meaning they finished third in Group F.

The Saints have, however, managed to bounce back and record an encouraging start in the Scottish Premiership, picking up seven points from their first five matches.

St Johnstone have defeated Kilmarnock (4-3) and Hibernian (2-1), drawn with Dundee (1-1) and lost to both Hearts (2-1) and St Mirren (1-0).

Those results leave the Saints sitting seventh in the standings and already a healthy five points above the bottom two, and Valakari will be hoping to maintain that lead and avoid a relegation scrap this term.

A surprise victory against the reigning champions would certainly help those ambitions, and the Saints will be able to draw confidence from their win against Hibs last time out.

© Imago / Action Plus

Celtic are, however, the overwhelming favourites to claim all three points at McDiarmid Park, especially following their flawless start to the new league season.

The Bhoys have won all of their first five matches in the league, scoring a league-high 13 goals and conceding a league-low three times during that period.

While Celtic have been flawless in domestic competition, having also booked their place in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals against Rangers, the Bhoys have endured disappointment in Europe.

Martin O'Neill's side managed to secure a 4-0 lead in their Champions League playoff qualifying round tie against LASK, but a catastrophic collapse saw Celtic concede five goals and ultimately crash out 5-4 on aggregate.

Despite that heartbreak, Celtic have bounced back with three straight league triumphs, and O'Neill will be looking to make it four consecutive wins on Wednesday night.

Celtic have, expectedly, historically dominated this fixture, although they did lose 1-0 in their last visit to McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership in April 2025.

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

W

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Jamie Gullan is St Johnstone's only doubt due to injury, with the midfielder unlikely to feature after being forced off 22 minutes into their win against Hibernian.

Kai Fotheringham could replace Gullan on the left flank, partnering Josh Fowler and Taylor Steven in attack, while the rest of the team should remain unchanged.

Celtic are contending with numerous injury concerns, including Callum Osmand, Kieran Tierney, Kasper Hogh, Alistair Johnston and Jota.

Shim Mheuka could be awarded his first start since joining Celtic on loan, with Sebastian Tounekti, Benjamin Nygren and Haissem Hassan potentially supporting in attack.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Alic; Stanton, McAlear, Holt; Steven, Fowler, Fotheringham

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Scales; McGregor, Baur; Hassan, Nygren, Tounekti; Mheuka

We say: St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

Celtic are undoubtedly the stronger team on paper and will be expected to dominate this encounter and extend their flawless start to the Scottish Premiership season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.