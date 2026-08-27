Preview: Hearts vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

Hearts will host St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have lost one and won one of their two matches, while the visitors have similarly picked up three points from their first two league fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 season under new manager Wouter Vrancken, who was appointed following Derek McInnes' move to Rangers.

Vrancken suffered defeat in all of his first four competitive matches at the helm, featuring the Jambos' elimination from the Champions League to Sturm Graz and a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership's opening gameweek.

That run also included a humiliating 6-1 loss to Benfica in the first-leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, but Hearts have managed to subsequently rebound from that crushing defeat.

The Jambos immediately bounced back with a 4-0 win against Dundee United in the league, followed by a 1-1 draw with Benfica in the second leg - although that result still ensured their demotion to the Conference League.

Hearts have since added a 6-2 win against Inverness CT in the Scottish League Cup second round and narrowly secured their place in the Conference League league phase with a dramatic 4-3 penalty win against Rapid Vienna after a 4-4 aggregate draw in the playoff qualifying round.

Now looking to build on their five-game unbeaten run and pick up their second straight win of the Scottish Premiership season, Hearts welcome newly-promoted St Johnstone to Tynecastle.

© Imago

St Johnstone were relegated from the top division in 2024-25 but secured an immediate return thanks to a superb 2025-26 season in the Scottish Championship, lifting the league title with 77 points from 36 games.

Simo Valakari's side have gone on to have a mixed start to the new campaign, including suffering elimination from the Scottish League Cup group stage after recording two wins and two draws - as well as a penalty loss - from four fixtures.

St Johnstone did manage to record a brilliant 4-3 win against Kilmarnock on matchday one of the league term, but they failed to make it two straight wins as they lost 1-0 to St Mirren last time out.

Regardless of that defeat, Valakari will be encouraged by his side's performances in their opening two league matches, and he will be hoping for another positive display on Saturday.

St Johnstone will, however, have to overcome their disastrous recent record against Hearts if they are to claim any points, having lost each of their last 10 clashes with the Jambos.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

D

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts will remain without Ageu, Craig Halkett, Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Stephen Kingsley due to ongoing injury issues.

Pierre Landry Kabore came off the bench and scored a crucial goal in the eventual penalty win against Rapid Vienna, and the striker may partner Claudio Braga on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Valakari should be without any injury worries heading into Saturday's game, leaving the manager with a fully fit squad available for selection.

Josh Fowler is expected to lead the line for St Johnstone, with Ruari Paton and Sam Stanton providing width, while Jason Holt and Reece McAlear should partner at the base of midfield.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McEntee, Findlay, McCart; Miller, Renaud, Spittal, McPake; Braga, Kabore

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Foulds; McAlear, Holt; Stanton, Gullan, Paton; Fowler

We say: Hearts 2-1 St Johnstone

Hearts are now unbeaten in their last five matches, and given their stunning record against St Johnstone, we are predicting the Jambos to extend their undefeated run with a win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.