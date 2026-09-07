Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Real Madrid will begin their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos are the kings of this competition, lifting the trophy on 15 occasions, while Inter have won the European Cup three times.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan being played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Inter will be played at the Spanish outfit's home stadium, Bernabeu.

The last clash between Real Madrid and Inter at Bernabeu came in the group stage of the 2021-22 competition, with the La Liga club recording a 2-0 victory.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Inter Milan?

The Jose Mourinho derby.

Both Real Madrid and Inter will be desperate to start their respective Champions League league phase campaigns on a winning note in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid will enter this match off the back of a poor result, losing 1-0 to Real Betis.

Inter, on the other hand, have won all three of their Serie A matches this season, including a 3-2 success over Napoli last time out.

Real Madrid and Inter have locked horns on 13 previous occasions, with Real Madrid leading the overall head-to-head record seven wins to five, while there has also been one draw.

> Our full preview of Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan can be viewed here