Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava - prediction, team news, lineups

Beginning their bid to claim a third straight Champions League crown, Paris Saint-Germain will kick off their second title defence by welcoming Slovan Bratislava to Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

While PSG were peerless as they lifted the trophy last term, qualifiers Slovan lost all eight games on their only previous appearance.

Match preview

Though PSG started their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles quite slowly - only finishing 11th in last season's league phase - they still took top spot on the podium again.

Once into the knockout rounds, Luis Enrique's side beat Monaco before sweeping aside both Chelsea and Liverpool, then edged past Bayern Munich in a pulsating semi-final.

The French giants then required penalties to defeat Arsenal in their second consecutive final, following a tense 1-1 draw in Budapest.

Only the second team to retain Europe's top prize in the Champions League era - after Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 - PSG seem intent on building a dynasty, with Enrique recently extending his contract.

However, since kicking off the current campaign by beating Aston Villa to keep the UEFA Super Cup they have hit a rare rocky patch: including defeat to Lens in the Trophee des Champions, PSG have yet to win any of four domestic fixtures, leaving them 13th in Ligue 1.

Last time out, Les Parisiens were beaten by old foes Monaco, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Parc des Princes on Friday evening.

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

While their hosts have featured every season since 2012-13, reaching the knockout rounds each time, Slovan Bratislava are simply glad to be present in this year's league phase.

The Slovakian club's debut did not go to plan in 2024-25, when they finished second-bottom of the 36-team table after losing eight consecutive matches.

Now under the watch of Yaya Toure - who once lifted the trophy with Barcelona and is set to become the Champions League's first African manager - Slovan will be aiming much higher.

This summer's qualifying process was their eighth straight attempt at reaching the main phase, and the Sky Blues beat Iberia Tbilisi and shock Swedish champions Mjallby before squeezing through the playoffs.

After playing out a 1-1 draw in the home leg, Toure's men required extra time to topple Celje, with a Cristian Martinez strike sparing them the nerve-shredding jeopardy of penalties.

Crowned domestic champions again last term, Slovan now sit fourth in Slovakia's Super Liga following rare back-to-back league defeats - and that could be cause for concern before heading to Paris.

The Sky Blues' only prior trip to Parc des Princes was in the 2011-12 Europa League, when they lost 1-0, but this time a duel with Europe's undisputed champions will await.

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

L

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

W

D

W

W

D

W

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

PSG have freshened up their attack for the new season, selling several players for big money while bringing in Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche and Spain's World Cup final hero Ferran Torres.

They must compete with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for selection; the latter posted 16 goal involvements from as many Champions League games last season, setting a club record for one campaign.

As Lucas Digne's return to Paris has not gone smoothly so far, Warren Zaire-Emery filled in at left-back against Monaco, but Nuno Mendes can now return from suspension.

While the hosts often rely on 'Kvaradona' for inspiration, Slovan Bratislava's key man is probably Tigran Barseghyan.

The Armenian winger was Slovan's top player for goal involvements, assists and chances created during the 2024-25 league phase, and he should supply experienced striker Andraz Sporar.

Summer signing Roman Cerepkai is an alternative option to lead the visitors' attack, but the Slovakia international is set to start on the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Cruz; Ibrahim, Pokorny, Martinez; Barseghyan, Sporar, Camara

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Slovan Bratislava

None of the last 35 European Cup or Champions League holders have lost their first game of the next campaign on home turf, and that trend will surely continue.

While PSG have looked well below their best this season, Slovan are also reeling from some unexpected domestic defeats and are simply not in the same class.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.