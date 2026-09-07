Champions League MD1: Barcelona, Real Madrid stars among 11 players suspended for opening matches

The 2026-27 Champions League league phase commences on Tuesday as 36 teams commence their bid to reach the final in Madrid.

However, not only has a new rule with regards to yellow cards been introduced for this season's tournament, there are already 11 players who are serving suspensions.

The large majority of the players are banned for red cards picked up in their respective club's final European fixture of 2025-26.

That includes Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches from last season.

Meanwhile, one player is serving a two-match ban for misdemeanours during the playoff round, while another is suspended from a game that took place in 2024.

Here, Sports Mole highlights the 11 players that are banned from playing in the Champions League on matchday one.

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 1 • 04.09.2026 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players before League Phase Matchday 1 No. Player Status Real Madrid 6 Eduardo Camavinga Suspended Misses MD 1 15 Arda Guler Suspended Misses MD 1 20 Bernardo Silva Suspended Misses MD 1 FC Barcelona 24 Eric Garcia Suspended Misses MD 1 Atletico de Madrid 16 Arnau Ortiz Suspended Misses MD 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 Ramy Bensebaini Suspended Misses MD 1 4 Nico Schlotterbeck Suspended Misses MD 1 FC Porto 5 Jan Bednarek Suspended Misses MD 1 & MD 2 PSV Eindhoven 17 Mauro Junior Suspended Misses MD 1 VfB Stuttgart 28 Nikolas Nartey Suspended Misses MD 1

Barcelona, Real Madrid players serving Champions League bans

Barcelona may start the 2026-27 Champions League as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but they will be without Eric Garcia for their tournament opener with Feyenoord.

The versatile Spaniard is serving a one-match ban for his 79th-minute dismissal in the second leg of last season's quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are missing as many as three players for their meeting with Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler were each sent off in the second leg of their semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Bernardo Silva must also sit out the Bernabeu fixture, a consequence of the red card that he received against Real Madrid when representing Manchester City in the last-16 tie in March.

Borussia Dortmund also have multiple players who are sidelined from Tuesday's encounter versus Villarreal.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini were both sent off in the 97th minute of their exit to Atalanta BC in the knockout playoffs.

In the case of Atletico Madrid winger Arnau Ortiz, he is banned from featuring in the game against Liverpool due to the two yellow cards that he received while representing Slask Wroclaw in a Conference League qualifier versus St Gallen in August 2024.

PSV Eindhoven's Mauro Junior cannot face Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday because he was sent off in a league phase contest with Bayern Munich in January, while Stuttgart's Nikolas Nartey was dismissed versus Porto in the last 16 of the Europa League and will not feature against Viking FK.

Manchester City, Aston Villa receive Champions League boosts

Meanwhile, Manchester City are benefitting from Porto defender Jan Bednarek being banned from their match on Tuesday, a consequence of the Poland international being sent off against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Aston Villa have also learned that Fenerbahce midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will be unable to face them on matchday two.

The Frenchman has been banned for two matches for instigating a brawl after the full-time whistle of the playoff tie with Lyon.