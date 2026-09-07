Barcelona lineup vs. Feyenoord: Predicted XI for Catalan giants in Champions League opener

Barcelona are expected to introduce Jules Kounde into their defensive unit for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Feyenoord.

Eric Garcia will miss out against the Dutch outfit through suspension, opening the door for Kounde to start for just the second time at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona will also be without the services of Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee) through injury, while Jesse Bisiwu (contusion) is also a doubt, although the summer arrival is now back in training and could potentially be involved.

Given the form of a number of players, it will be difficult for head coach Hansi Flick to select his starting side for the European fixture.

Dani Olmo and Marc Bernal could miss out on spots in the starting XI, with Fermin Lopez expected to start as the number 10, while Rodri is in line to make his Champions League debut for the club.

Raphinha has been in incredible form for Flick's side this season, scoring six goals in four appearances, and he will continue at centre-forward.

Fermin Lopez has four goals and two assists, while Lamine Yamal has four goals, with Barcelona sensational from an attacking sense early in the campaign.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha