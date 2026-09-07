Championship transfer news: Wolves sign 91-cap international with Premier League experience

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that they have signed former Sunderland attacker Bertrand Traore on a free transfer.

Cesar Peixoto has made a respectable start to life at Molineux, accumulating eight points from his first five matches in the Championship.

However, despite Wolves having the joint-second worst defensive record in the division, he revealed after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Birmingham City that he wanted to sign a new winger.

Reports had already indicated that Traore was in negotiations with Wolves and had spent time at the club's training ground.

Late on Monday afternoon, Wolves confirmed that the 31-year-old had officially penned a deal with the club.

Welcome to the pack, Bertrand Traore ? pic.twitter.com/SnqNpxYq9j — Wolves (@Wolves) September 7, 2026

Wolves want Traore to have "immediate impact"

Traore has singed a contract that will run until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website, executive chairman Nathan Shi said: "In this position on the pitch it was our aim to bring in someone who could have an immediate impact on the squad and give the coaching staff more flexibility and options.

"We’re delighted Bertrand has decided to join us. He brings extensive experience of the English game, which will benefit our dressing room, and he was the ideal match for Cesar’s needs in a right winger, so we’re confident he will help us a lot during a long and challenging Championship season."

Head coach Cesar Peixoto added: "It’s a position we wanted and he’s a good player to improve the team, one more option. He has the right characteristics I want in this position – good one versus one, strong, left footed to score or assist and fast to attack the space.

"It’s a position we’re going to change a lot during the season, so we needed more player with different characteristics for us to have options."

One Wolves player to leave after Traore arrival

With Traore joining Wolves, Peixoto will now see one of his current squad members leave Molineux in order to allow him to register the new signing in his squad.

Defender Santiago Bueno and midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde have both been linked with exits.

Teams in Portugal and Saudi Arabia are still able to make new signings.