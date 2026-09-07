Preview: Al-Nassr vs Abha - prediction, team news, lineups

Bouncing back from their first defeat of the Saudi Pro League season, Al-Nassr return to the home comforts of Alawwal Park on Wednesday, looking to reassert their title credentials when bottom side Abha make the trip to Riyadh.

Ange Postecoglou’s men remain second in the standings despite the setback, while the visitors arrive without a single win to their name from five outings and desperately in need of a result to breathe life into their top-flight survival bid.

Match preview

Al-Nassr remain one of the most impressive sides in the Saudi Pro League this season, winning four of their opening five matches and accumulating 12 points to sit second in the table.

That run came to a halt in their most recent outing, however, as they suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat to Al-Ittihad - a result that ended a four-game winning streak and provided a rare blemish on what has otherwise been a strong start to the campaign.

George Ilenikhena struck twice for the visitors inside the first 25 minutes, netting in the fourth and 22nd minutes, and though Angelo Gabriel pulled one back before half time, Al-Nassr were unable to find an equaliser in the second half.

Despite that defeat, the overall picture remains encouraging for Postecoglou’s side, who have scored 13 goals and conceded only five across their five league fixtures, underlining both the quality and the depth available to the new coach.

At the Alawwal Park, Al-Nassr have been perfect with two wins from two home matches, and Wednesday’s game presents an opportunity to restore momentum in front of their own supporters against the weakest side in the division.

Postecoglou’s commitment to possession-based, attacking football has been evident throughout the early weeks of the season, and his squad have adapted well to his methods.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Abha, in stark contrast, have endured a miserable start to life back in the Saudi Pro League following their promotion from the Saudi First Division, where they won the title last season after spending two years in the second tier following relegation in 2023-24.

Damir Buric’s side have yet to win a game, managing just one draw and four defeats from their five matches, and with only four goals scored and 11 conceded, the problems are clearly at both ends of the pitch.

Their most recent outing saw them lose 1-0 at home to Al-Ettifaq, the only goal coming from a Donovan Leon own goal in the 80th minute - the second consecutive match in which Abha have conceded through their own players, following an Abdou Diallo own goal against Al-Fayha previously.

Buric has faced growing scrutiny, though the club are likely to show patience given that he was the man who led them back to the top flight, and the task of extracting a first win of the season from a trip to Al-Nassr is as difficult as it gets.

Away from home, Abha have lost both of their road fixtures this season, and the head-to-head record between these two sides offers little comfort.

Al-Nassr have won six of the last seven meetings, with the only other result a draw, and the Riyadh side have scored at least two goals in every one of those encounters.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

Abha Saudi Pro League form:

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Kingsley Coman is a doubt for Wednesday’s fixture after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the 60th minute of the defeat to Al-Ittihad, and the winger could face an extended spell on the sidelines if the problem proves as serious as initially feared.

Al-Nassr will also be without Sultan Al-Ghannam for the foreseeable future after the midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament injury, but Postecoglou otherwise has his key players available heading into Wednesday’s fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in four appearances this season and is expected to lead the attack once again, with Joao Felix likely to continue alongside him in attack.

Abdulelah Al-Amri and Mohamed Simakan are set to continue at the heart of defence, with Sadio Mane expected to continue on the flank.

Angelo Gabriel and Samu Costa are anticipated to retain their midfield roles as Al-Nassr look to return to winning ways against a vulnerable opponent.

Abha are without Abdulkarim Darisi, who is sidelined with a medial ligament knee injury - the loanee from Al-Hilal is likely to feature again next month.

Donovan Leon is expected to continue in goal, with Jurien Gaari and Abdulbasit Hindi likely to feature in defence.

Nabil Fekir and Firas Al-Ghamdi are set to feature in midfield, while Alimami Gory is expected to provide width from the wing as Abha attempt to spring an unlikely upset.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Boushal, Simakan, Al-Amri, Al-Najdi; Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, Costa, Mane; Ronaldo, Felix

Abha possible starting lineup:

Leon; Aljohani, Hindi, Gaari, Al-Zaid; Al-Qahtani, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Fahad, Fekir, Gory; Batshuayi

We say: Al-Nassr 2-0 Abha

A wounded Al-Nassr side at home against the division’s bottom side is a difficult environment for Abha to find their first win of the season. Postecoglou’s men have the firepower to exploit a defence that has conceded in every game this season, and the head-to-head record strongly favours the hosts.

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