Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery with chance to eclipse Arne Slot Liverpool record in Champions League

Unai Emery can edge ahead of Arne Slot with regards to a particular Champions League record when Aston Villa face Club Brugge.

Villa make the trip to Belgium to face familiar opponents after making a disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign.

The West Midlands outfit sit in the lower echelons of the Premier League table after failing to beat Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal or Hull City.

Nevertheless, Villa are on their travels to play a team who they defeated at the last-16 stage of the 2024-25 competition, albeit having also lost to Club Brugge in the league phase.

That season represents Emery's one and only Champions League campaign as Villa manager.

© Iconsport / SUSA

How can Emery eclipse Slot Champions League record?

Emery holds the impressive record of eight victories from 12 Champions League fixtures with Villa, giving him a win-ratio of 67%

As it stands, that is the second biggest percentage for a manager who has been in charge of a specific Premier League club for at least 10 Champions League fixtures.

Slot prevailed from 15 of 22 games when Liverpool boss, which is a win-ratio of 68%. Therefore, Villa beating Club Brugge on Tuesday would see Emery top that list.

There will be optimism courtesy of Club Brugge having won just one of their last 17 matches against English teams, that being the 1-0 triumph over Villa on home territory in November 2024.

That said, Club Brugge have the opportunity to emerge victorious in three successive league phase or group stage games for just the second time in their history.

However, they have conceded 43 goals in 22 Champions League encounters played since the start of 2024-25.

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

Hemmings to end 43-year Aston Villa wait?

Having started all four of Villa's matches in 2026-27, George Hemmings is in contention to start against Club Brugge.

Should he do so, the 19-year-old will become the first teenager to start for Villa in the European Cup or Champions League since Mark Walters did so in March 1983.