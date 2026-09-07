Champions League Gameweek 1
Brugge
Sep 8, 2026 5.45pm
Jan Breydelstadion
Aston Villa

Team News: Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Both Aston Villa and Club Brugge will begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening, when the pair meet again at Jan Breydelstadion.

After three contests between them in the 2024-25 season, they are now set to reconvene in Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for either side.

CLUB BRUGGE vs. ASTON VILLA

 

CLUB BRUGGE

Out: Joel Ordonez (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Diakhon; Tresoldi

ASTON VILLA

Out: Brian Madjo (ankle/ineligible), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ineligible), Amadou Onana (ACL), Johan Manzambi (knee)

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Jackson

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