Barcelona vs. Feyenoord: How Lamine Yamal can break Kylian Mbappe Champions League record in League Phase opener

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could surpass Kylian Mbappe to set a Champions League scoring record in Wednesday’s League Phase clash with Feyenoord at Camp Nou.

Yamal was just 16 when he made his Champions League debut, and has since established himself as one of the world’s best attacking players with the Catalan giants.

Now 19, Yamal won the 2026 World Cup with Spain and has already amassed 155 first-team appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and registering 52 assists.

The winger scored six of those goals in 10 Champions League matches last season as Barca progressed to the quarter-finals.

Yamal has found the net 11 times in 33 UCL games in total, and he needs to score two more goals to equal the record for the most scored in the competition aged 20 or under, currently held by Real Madrid’s Mbappe (13).

With Barcelona facing Feyenoord this week, Yamal could equal or break the record on matchday one; the teenage sensation does not turn 20 until July next year, though, so he has plenty of time this term to claim the record from Mbappe.

Yamal enters Wednesday’s contest in fine form, having netted two goals in each of his last two La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia.

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Flick insists Barca “can get better” despite emphatic La Liga start

Hansi Flick was full of praise for Yamal and his Barcelona teammates following their emphatic 5-0 La Liga win over Valencia on Sunday, though the German coach still believes that there is room for improvement from his side.

"It's all about the quality in training," Flick told reporters post-match. "When I see this, I am convinced about how we can play.

"Today was a fantastic game, nearly perfect. We had control, we were dominant. This is what I want: to control the game and try to get spaces. We did it, but nothing is perfect. You can always improve. We can get better."

Barca have already shown their ruthless attacking threat in the early stages of this season, having scored 17 goals across their opening four La Liga matches, at least seven more than any other team in the division.

In the Champions League, Barcelona have scored 50 goals in the two editions of the newly-formed League Phase since its introduction in 2024-25, eight more than any other side (Bayern Munich in second on 42).

However, the Catalans have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 15 UCL matches, giving Feyenoord a glimmer of hope heading into Wednesday’s League Phase opener.