Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils now 'watching' new £39m left-back target ahead of January window

Manchester United are continuing to search for a long-term solution at left-back and have added another promising name to their shortlist.

The Red Devils are closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson after impressing for club and country.

However, a January move could prove difficult with Dortmund reluctant to sell and demanding a substantial fee.

Man Utd among the teams scouting Daniel Svensson

© Imago

United are among the clubs 'watching' Svensson's progress, with Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus also keeping a close eye on the Sweden international, according to reports in Germany.

The 24-year-old joined Dortmund from Nordsjaelland in 2025 and remains under contract until 2029.

His versatility has been a major attraction. Naturally a left-back, Svensson can also operate as a left-sided centre-back, in a back three or even in defensive midfield.

Dortmund have no urgent desire to sell, but reports suggest they could consider negotiations for around €35m-€45m (£30m-£39m).

Left-back surely a priority for Man Utd in January

© Imago

United's need for another left-back is still increasingly obvious.

Lewis Hall remains the club's preferred target, but Newcastle have shown little interest in letting him leave.

United's desperation was also underlined on deadline day when they tried to explore a 'shock' late move for Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Svensson could therefore emerge as a more realistic option if his strong form continues.

His ability to play in multiple defensive positions makes him particularly appealing, while his Bundesliga and World Cup experience suggests he would not need significant time to adapt to the Premier League.

Dortmund's asking price is the obvious problem, especially with the player tied down until 2029. A January deal therefore looks difficult, but not impossible.

But if United remain unconvinced by their current options, Svensson is certainly a name worth keeping on the radar.