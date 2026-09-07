Man City injury news: Nico O’Reilly, Jeremy Doku update from Enzo Maresca as 22-man Champions League squad for Porto trip is confirmed

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has provided the latest update on the fitness of Nico O'Reilly and Jeremy Doku.

The Citizens landed in Portugal on Monday evening ahead of their opening League Phase fixture in the 2026-27 Champions League against Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

Maresca’s first-team squad took part in an open training session at City Football Academy earlier on Monday, but O’Reilly was a notable absentee.

The versatile 21-year-old missed City’s 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry on Saturday after sustaining a minor back injury during the warm-up, forcing him to pull out of the starting lineup ahead of kickoff.

O’Reilly has since been left out of Man City’s 22-man travelling squad to face Porto along with Jeremy Doku, who is still recovering from a calf issue picked up in the Community Shield loss to Arsenal last month.

Both players had emerged as doubts for this weekend’s Manchester derby against rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but Maresca has since offered an encouraging update on the pair’s rehabilitation.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City handed double injury boost before Manchester derby

Asked about their potential availability for the Man United clash during a press conference on Monday, Maresca said: “Nico probably yes, Jeremy we’re not sure yet, we need to wait.

Maresca has previously said that Doku would be sidelined for between two and three weeks, and he has since refused to rule out a return for the winger against Man United.

"He is back,” said the Italian. “I don't know if he can be available for the weekend, but slowly, slowly he is back."

In the absence of Doku for the clash with Porto, Deadline Day signing Iliman Ndiaye could make his Champions League debut for Man City on the left flank, while Antoine Semenyo is another who is capable of operating on the left, but he is expected to continue on the right.

Josko Gvardiol is the most likely candidate to continue at left-back in the absence of O’Reilly, though Rayan Ait-Nouri will be pushing for his first start of the campaign.

Club-record signing Enzo Fernandez replaced O’Reilly in the starting lineup against Coventry and could retain his midfield spot in the first XI against Porto alongside Elliot Anderson, while Ayyoub Bouaddi and Mateo Kovacic are also in contention to feature.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Porto vs. Man City: Allan, Nunes available for selection

Meanwhile, new signing Allan did take part in Man City training on Monday and the winger has travelled as part of their 22-man squad ahead of the clash with Porto, meaning he is in contention to make his debut on Tuesday.

Matheus Nunes is also fit and available for selection after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during a training session prior to the Community Shield.

Speaking to the press on Monday about his fitness, Nunes said: “I'm good, I am 100%. It was my ankle the day before Arsenal. I had a tackle and it was sore for a while, but now I am fine.”

Nunes also admitted that he feels “happy” to continue playing at right-back and the Portugal international will hope to take the place of Abdukodir Khusanov in Maresca’s Man City XI on Tuesday.