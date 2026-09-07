Champions League Gameweek 1
Porto
Sep 8, 2026 8.00pm
Estádio Do Dragão
Man City

Team News: Porto vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Porto vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Manchester City's next quest for Champions League stardom begins on Tuesday evening, when the Sky Blues battle Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the league phase.

Enzo Maresca takes charge of his maiden European game with Man City, seeking to extend their near-impeccable record against the hosts, whom they have recorded three wins and one draw against in four previous meetings.

PORTO vs. MAN CITY

PORTO

Out: Vasco Sousa (leg), Oskar Pietuszewski (leg), Gabriel Mec (groin), Zaidu Sanusi (groin), Samu Aghehowa (ACL), Jan Bednarek (suspended), Victor Froholdt (head)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D. Costa; A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Moura; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Silva, Pepe 

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Nico O'Reilly (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland

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