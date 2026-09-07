Team News: Porto vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City's next quest for Champions League stardom begins on Tuesday evening, when the Sky Blues battle Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the league phase.

Enzo Maresca takes charge of his maiden European game with Man City, seeking to extend their near-impeccable record against the hosts, whom they have recorded three wins and one draw against in four previous meetings.

PORTO

Out: Vasco Sousa (leg), Oskar Pietuszewski (leg), Gabriel Mec (groin), Zaidu Sanusi (groin), Samu Aghehowa (ACL), Jan Bednarek (suspended), Victor Froholdt (head)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D. Costa; A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Moura; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Silva, Pepe

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Nico O'Reilly (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland