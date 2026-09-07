Team News: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield for their opening League Phase fixture in the 2026-27 Champions League on Wednesday night.
The Reds beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in the Premier League last Friday, a day before Atleti suffered a 3-0 La Liga defeat to Athletic Bilbao, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
LIVERPOOL vs. ATLETICO MADRID
LIVERPOOL
Out: Federico Chiesa (ineligible), Wataru Endo (ineligible), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)
Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Alexander Sorloth (thigh), Arnau Ortiz (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Romero, Grimaldo; Koke, Hjulmand; Simeone, Baena, Lookman; David