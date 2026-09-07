Champions League Gameweek 1
Liverpool
Sep 9, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
Atletico

Team News: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Atletico injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield for their opening League Phase fixture in the 2026-27 Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in the Premier League last Friday, a day before Atleti suffered a 3-0 La Liga defeat to Athletic Bilbao, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. ATLETICO MADRID

 

LIVERPOOL

Out: Federico Chiesa (ineligible), Wataru Endo (ineligible), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Alexander Sorloth (thigh), Arnau Ortiz (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Romero, Grimaldo; Koke, Hjulmand; Simeone, Baena, Lookman; David

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