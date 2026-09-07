Champions League Gameweek 1
Real Madrid
Sep 8, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Inter Milan

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Inter injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Jose Mourinho past and Jose Mourinho present collide in Tuesday's Champions League blockbuster, as Real Madrid and Inter Milan do battle at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have suffered quarter-final exits in each of the last two seasons, while Inter seek their first slice of European stardom since the Special One led them to glory in 2010.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID vs. INTER MILAN

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Eduardo Camavinga (suspended), Arda Guler (suspended), Bernardo Silva (suspended), Raul Asencio (tibia)

Doubtful: Thiago Pitarch (knee), Endrick (muscle), Marc Cucurella (calf), Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bellingham, Valverde; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

INTER MILAN

Out: Federico Dimarco (knee)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (Fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji; Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Augusto; Martinez, Thuram

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