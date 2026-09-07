Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two Premier League teams butt heads in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night as Chelsea play host to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues and the Whites claimed 2-0 wins over Luton Town and Nottingham Forest respectively in the second round, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (unspecified), Marco Palestra (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Estevao, Palmer; Welbeck

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: Daniel James (back), Ilia Gruev (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford: Elvedi, Bijol, Tarik Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Longstaff, Justin; Aaronson, Wilson, Nmecha