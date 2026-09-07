EFL Cup
Chelsea
Sep 9, 2026 8.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Leeds

Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Two Premier League teams butt heads in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night as Chelsea play host to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues and the Whites claimed 2-0 wins over Luton Town and Nottingham Forest respectively in the second round, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA vs. LEEDS UNITED

 

CHELSEA

Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (unspecified), Marco Palestra (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Estevao, Palmer; Welbeck

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (knee)

Doubtful: Daniel James (back), Ilia Gruev (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford: Elvedi, Bijol, Tarik Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Longstaff, Justin; Aaronson, Wilson, Nmecha

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe