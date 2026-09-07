Chelsea lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for EFL Cup third-round tie

Chelsea could without three players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

While Jordan Henderson is still recovering from a broken wrist, Moises Caicedo and summer signing Marco Palestra are both doubtful with unspecified injuries and may not be risked for this midweek fixture.

Record signing Morgan Rogers scored after just 77 seconds in Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, but he could be one high-profile player that Xabi Alonso may take out of the starting lineup should he decide to freshen up his team.

Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro both started in attack along with Rogers last time out, but Danny Welbeck, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Geovany Quenda will view Wednesday’s contest as a strong opportunity to earn minutes from the start.

Pedro Neto is another attacker at Alonso’s disposal, but he began as a right wing-back against Arsenal and could be replaced by Malo Gusto against Leeds, while Pep Chavarria will hope to start ahead of Jorrel Hato on the opposite flank.

Reece James and Romeo Lavia are strong contenders to continue in centre-midfield, unless Alonso decided to start Valentin Barco, while Levi Colwill could be recalled at the expense of either Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix or Wesley Fofana in the back three.

Emiliano Martinez has taken the No.1 jersey at Chelsea since his late summer arrival, but Mike Penders is set to feature regularly in cup competitions and will hope to start for the second time this season after keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 second-round win over Luton last month.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Estevao, Palmer; Welbeck