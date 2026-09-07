Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs. Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon and Galatasaray meet in Europe for the first time in Wednesday's Champions League matchday one clash at Estadio Jose Alvalade, both aiming to start the league phase on a positive note.

Although the Portuguese giants and their Turkish opponents are unbeaten this season, the hosts enter this week's encounter mindful of their impressive record against Super Lig teams, which they aim to leverage in midweek.

Match preview

Sporting had a false start in the Primeira Liga, drawing 2-2 with Estrela Amadora, but Rui Borges's men have since claimed four wins on the spin ahead of their Champions League opener this week.

Fans of the Lisbon heavyweights have reason to be optimistic, as an ongoing run of wins has seen them score two or more goals in four matches, hitting three on two occasions and four in a 4-0 triumph over Rio Ave.

That marked Verde e Brancos' first clean sheet of the season, before adding another at the weekend in their 2-0 success over Nacional, thus heading into Wednesday pleased by their apparent strength in both boxes, with goals flowing in attack and their defence not leaking any in 180 minutes.

That ostensibly stands Sporting in good stead ahead of Gala visiting the Alvalade, as the Green and Whites look to extend their impressive record against clubs from Turkey in midweek, having claimed three consecutive wins over such opponents and secured four victories in five.

While those matches are, in fairness, no basis for grand conclusions, the fact that Sporting also claimed four wins in last year's league phase adds to their optimism before the defending Super Lig champions visit Lisbon.

That optimism undeniably increases when Gala's recent record against Portuguese sides and the Yellow Reds' away results in Europe are considered.

© Imago / Agency

The Istanbul heavyweights may have claimed three wins from their first four encounters against teams from Portugal, but Gala are now winless in the most recent five, four of which have been defeats.

That drains most of the optimism the travelling supporters may have ahead of the midweek clash in Lisbon, especially since they have had little joy on their European travels in recent years.

Indeed, Gala have won a paltry one game in their last 15 away matches on the continent, losing a staggering 13 games during that run.

As such, it will be interesting to see how Okan Buruk approaches Aslanlar's trip to the Alvalade, as the visitors aim to return to winning ways in league fixtures after losing three and drawing one of the last four.

That aspiration is given a reality check, considering the precedent of winning one of their last 10 matchday one matches in the Champions League, drawing five, and playing out four draws, all but undoing any optimism of a three-game winning league run before Wednesday's continental visit to Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Nuno Santos (muscle) and Joao Simoes (foot) are expected to miss out for Sporting, while Ibrahima Ba is touch-and-go for the matchday one encounter due to a knock.

From a match-winning perspective, Luis Suarez has already netted four league goals for the Lions, and last season's five-goal man in Europe aims to make his mark from the off this time.

Teenager Flavio Goncalves has already scored three goals in the Primeira Liga this season, and the wide attacker hopes to make an impact on his Champions League debut.

Gala's typical match-winner, Victor Osimhen, is likely to miss the trip to Lisbon due to an adductor issue.

Without the former Napoli man, who has netted six Super Lig goals in just four rounds this season, accounting for 50% of the defending Turkish champions' 12 goals, Buruk will hope others step up and take responsibility.

Gabriel Sara and Lucas Torreira have at least come up trumps with goals and assists, highlighted by their involvement in four and three goals, respectively, in league play.

Osimhen, though, is one of four Gala players unlikely to feature in Lisbon: Gunay Guvenc (muscle), Mario Lemina (adductor) and Wilfried Singo (thigh) are all expected to miss out.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Debast, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Sara, Torreira; Sane, Batrakov, Akgun; Yilmaz

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Galatasaray

Although Galatasaray arrive with a strong unbeaten domestic run, their wretched away record in Europe and the absence of Osimhen leave them vulnerable in Lisbon.

With Suarez and Goncalves in fine form and Sporting boasting consecutive clean sheets heading into the midweek fixture, Borges's confident men should have far too much quality to secure a comfortable opening victory.

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