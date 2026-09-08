Tottenham news: Return to Brazil, Spurs' exile...: Richarlison faces crossroads over his future

In the final year of his contract, Richarlison finds himself out of Tottenham's plans. Following failed transfer attempts in recent weeks, the Brazilian forward was left out by Roberto De Zerbi, who did not include him on the club's registered Premier League squad list.

He now finds himself at a crossroads: stay frozen out at Spurs, or return to Brazil? On Monday, he became the target of a campaign by Vasco da Gama supporters attempting to convince him to join the club. He has previously revealed himself to be a Vasco fan.

Weeks ago, Richarlison received approaches from Everton and Trabzonspor, though talks never progressed. The transfer windows of Europe's big five leagues are now closed, as are those of several second-tier European markets, such as Portugal, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Only Russia would remain a viable alternative until Thursday, even though Russian clubs remain banned from UEFA competitions.

Amid this backdrop, Vasco supporters have appealed for the club to sign the number 9. Since the Brasileirao transfer window remains open until Friday, there would still be time for Richarlison to move to Sao Januario, or to another Brazilian club.

At 29, the forward has struggled with frequent injuries in recent seasons, which has affected his form at Tottenham and cost him his place in the Brazil national team. Having not worn the yellow shirt since October 2025, Richarlison still dreams of returning to Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

For that to happen, however, he needs to secure a run of matches at a competitive level.

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Why could Vasco de Gama represent an interesting destination for Richarlison?

Beyond the emotional connection, the Spurs number 9 would fit perfectly with Vasco da Gama's needs for the rest of the season: an unstable forward line.

Despite the volume of options, Vasco have one of the worst attacks in the league (27 goals), which helps explain the club's 17th-place position and dramatic relegation battle.

Richarlison, on the other hand, would represent a much safer bet for Pedro Emanuel's side, who are in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil and the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana.

In 2025-26, for example, the forward was Tottenham's top scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals and four assists, numbers that proved crucial in securing the club's survival, which was only confirmed on the final matchday of the competition.

Although only three months remain in the Brazilian season, Richarlison is in full physical condition and could have an immediate impact at the club, who still have 13 Brasileirao fixtures remaining.

As such, even on a short-term loan, the 29-year-old would have the opportunity to prove his worth in order to once again target the international market in January.

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Richarlison: Return to Brazil is unlikely, but there is a price to pay

According to reporting by ESPN, Richarlison is ruling out playing in Brazil at this moment, and not even the campaign launched by Vasco supporters would change his mind.

The Brazilian forward prefers to wait for offers, particularly from Saudi Arabia, though the Saudi Pro League (top division) window has already closed.

In this scenario, Richarlison is willing to remain sidelined at Spurs until December. It is worth remembering that, from 2027 onwards, the number 9 could sign a pre-contract agreement to leave the club for free at the end of the season. The Saudi market is one of the few capable of matching his Premier League salary.

The problem with waiting is that Richarlison would go over four months without playing professionally, given his last match for Tottenham was the defeat to Brentford on August 22, in the opening round of the season. Spurs have already turned down an offer worth up to £17m from Trabzonspor for the forward.

It remains to be seen whether Russian clubs, or the Saudi second division, make a move for the Brazilian in the coming days. One final option would be to try to fight his way back into contention at Tottenham itself.