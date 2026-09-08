Chelsea transfer news: Blues attempted to sign player who shone at the World Cup to replace Enzo Fernandez on deadline day

Chelsea attempted, in the very final moments of the transfer window, to sign one of the players who helped eliminate Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil from the 2026 World Cup.

The Blues' target was Sander Berge, midfielder for Fulham and a key figure in Norway's historic World Cup campaign, which ended with the Nordic side's elimination by England in the quarter-finals. The information comes from the BBC.

The pursuit of Berge came amid Chelsea's need to find a new midfielder following Enzo Fernandez's departure. The Argentinian left the London club for Manchester City in a £125 million deal, but the Blues were unable to complete a replacement signing before the window closed.

Berge's name emerged as one of the options assessed by the club's hierarchy in the final hours of the market. However, that interest never progressed into a formal offer. Fulham, for their part, had no intention of negotiating over the 28-year-old, considered one of the squad's key figures.

The Norwegian gained even greater prominence over recent months thanks to his performances for both club and country. At the World Cup, Berge was a standout figure, playing alongside one of the country's leading names: Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Fulham had no intention of selling Berge

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Since arriving at Fulham from Burnley, Sander Berge has established himself as an important presence in the Cottagers' midfield. The player has now made 78 appearances for the club and has become one of its most trusted figures, helping explain Fulham's firm stance against any potential departure.

Unable to progress a move for Berge, Chelsea turned their attention to other options. Lamine Camara, of Monaco, and Manu Kone, of Roma, were also among the players assessed by the club on the final day of the window.

The closest deal to actually going through involved Camara. Chelsea believed they had reached a £47 million agreement to sign the midfielder, but the negotiation ultimately collapsed just minutes before the market closed.

Another name linked with the Blues was Everton's James Garner. There were reports of a possible bid for the player, although David Moyes denied that the club had received any offer from Chelsea.

Midfield expected to remain a priority for Chelsea

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea's failure to sign a new midfielder has left a significant gap in the squad heading into the rest of the season.

The issue became evident in the defeat to Arsenal, when Xabi Alonso ended up finishing the match with right-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto operating in central midfield.

According to the BBC, the position is expected to once again become a priority for Chelsea in the January transfer window. Alex Scott, of Bournemouth, features among the names being monitored in the longer term, while other players could emerge on the radar in the coming months.