Scott McTominay: How many games will Napoli and Scotland star miss after surgery?

Scott McTominay has officially been ruled out of Napoli's highly anticipated Champions League opener against Arsenal this week.

According to The Standard, the Scotland international underwent a minor surgical procedure in London on Monday to correct a mild benign arrhythmia.

Napoli confirmed that the former Manchester United midfielder had planned the cardiac ablation to address an irregular heartbeat that had temporarily sidelined him.

The 29-year-old reassured supporters on social media that he would not be out for long, but his immediate unavailability is a significant blow to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian giants will now have to navigate Wednesday's crucial European fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona without one of their most influential performers.

Napoli target October return for Scotland star

© Imago

The experienced midfielder is expected to undergo a strict 28-day rehabilitation programme before securing full medical clearance to resume competitive action.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna explained that McTominay requires complete rest for two weeks while taking anticoagulant medication to prevent blood clots.

This mandatory recovery period means the reigning Serie A Footballer of the Year will miss critical domestic fixtures and Scotland's upcoming Nations League matches against Switzerland, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Medical professionals are completely confident that the common procedure will not threaten his long-term professional career.

How many games will McTominay miss for club and country?

© Imago / Action Plus

Given the expected 28-day timeline, McTominay is set to miss Scotland's four Nations League games during the near month-long international break from late September to early October.

Prior to that, the former Man Utd man will be absent for the Partenopei's Champions League clash against Arsenal this midweek, as well as for Serie A fixtures against Bologna on September 13 and away at Fiorentina on the 20th of this month.

Napoli have had a disappointing start to their league campaign, sitting 12th in the embryonic Serie A table after three rounds, having suffered two defeats at the beginning of 2026-27.