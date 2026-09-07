Ballon d'Or: England's World Cup 2026 star reacts to being in the race to win prestigious award

Harry Kane has commented on the possibility of securing the prestigious Ballon d'Or crown following an unprecedented campaign in Germany.

The 33-year-old striker enjoyed a phenomenal 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich that completely elevated his status on the global stage.

Kane remarkably amassed 73 goals for club and country to shatter records and redefine expectations for an out-and-out centre-forward.

That monumental tally eclipsed the historic mark previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo and leaves the England captain standing right behind Lionel Messi in the all-time single-season scoring charts.

A potential triumph in the October award would make the prolific attacker just the fifth English player in history to claim the coveted individual accolade and the first since Michael Owen in 2001.

Ballon d'Or: Kane proud of unprecedented scoring campaign

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Ahead of the official shortlist announcement on Tuesday, the experienced forward publicly expressed his immense satisfaction with his recent individual achievements.

Speaking directly to TNT Sports, via Sky Sports News, Kane admitted that he feels exceptionally proud of the historic numbers he managed to produce.

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman nostalgically reflected on his journey from an aspiring young fan to a global superstar actively competing for the sport's ultimate individual prize.



“Not that long ago, I was that fan wanting to become a professional footballer and I am here now and winning awards and the Ballon d’Or is the same," said Kane.

“Of course, now it is out of my hands, it is down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far and we’ll have to wait and see.”

Will Kane secure the Ballon d'Or?

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Sven Hoppe/dpa

Securing the Ballon d'Or would represent a monumental milestone for a player who has consistently dominated the goalscoring charts without necessarily reaping immense collective rewards.

The sheer volume of his offensive output last season makes him practically impossible for the voting journalists to ignore.

However, not claiming the Champions League with Bayern Munich and the World Cup with England could potentially hinder his chances against rivals who secured prominent team trophies.

Football remains a deeply subjective sport filled with passionate opinions and Kane completely understands that differing tactical preferences will heavily influence the final ballot.