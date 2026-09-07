Aston Villa injury news: Leon Goretzka suffers knee problem ahead of Champions League opener

Aston Villa midfielder Leon Goretzka has been ruled out until October with a knee injury.

Unai Emery and his squad have travelled to Belgium for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Club Brugge.

Theoretically speaking, the game had been viewed as an opportunity to hand Germany international Goretzka his debut after his arrival on a free transfer.

Emery would have hoped to see different options in the engine room after three Premier League fixtures without a goal.

However, both Emery and Goretzka have confirmed that he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Goretzka, Emery reflect on knee injury

In a statement on social media, Goretzka said: "Dear Villans, first of all, thank you for the incredible welcome. After my first few days at this club, the feeling that I'm exactly where I'm meant to be has grown stronger with each passing day.

"Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It's frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength."

Addressing the development at a press conference on Monday, Emery added: "The injured players, for me, are something normal.

“Every player is the same, and when we are closing the squad with two players for each position, with some young players trying to use their potential more and more, like George, performing very well.

“Other players can have some injuries and we must be ready to replace them.

“Goretzka's injury and his issue is a little bit frustrating, but we have players to replace him, like Ross Barkley, like Joao Gomes, Lamare Bogarde and Kamara.”

© Imago

How many Aston Villa matches with Goretzka miss?

The fact that an extended international break is due to take place from the September 24 onwards has minimalised the damage from a Villa perspective.

That said, Goretzka will miss the games with Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Tottenham Hotspur.

With only two of those matches taking place in the Premier League, Emery will feel that Villa can cope with Goretzka's absence.

Villa are then back in action on October 10 when they play host to Brentford in the top flight.