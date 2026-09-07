Preview: Stuttgart vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuttgart return to the Champions League after a year's absence, with the club set to welcome Viking FK to MHPArena on Wednesday.

The hosts competed in the Europa League in 2025-26, whereas Norwegian opponents Viking took part in the Conference League qualifiers last season.

Match preview

Stuttgart's fourth-placed finish in their previous campaign ensured that they would be competing at the top table of European football for the second time in two seasons.

Die Roten have started 2026-27 in mixed fashion, winning two and losing one of their first three fixtures, though their defeat was understandable given it came against giants Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in matchweek one.

Sebastian Hoeness will be delighted that his side have scored nine goals so far this term, and while they have failed to keep a clean sheet, five of the seven goals they have conceded were netted by Bayern.

Stuttgart's last adventure in the Champions League will not be remembered fondly considering they were eliminated from the league phase in 2024-25 after finishing 26th, taking 10 points, netting 12 goals and conceding 19 times.

The home side only won one of their four clashes at MHPArena in that season's Champions League campaign, though they are unbeaten in their five most recent contests at the stadium in all competitions, winning on four occasions.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Viking come into Wednesday's match having navigated a qualifying tie with Dinamo Zagreb in August, beating their opponents 5-3 on aggregate.

The visitors are currently second in the Eliteserien with 44 points from 19 games, with the club three points from first-placed Bodo/Glimt.

Boss Morten Jensen will be the first manager to lead his side out in the Champions League since 1992, and it will in fact be the first time they have reached the league or group stage of a European competition in 21 seasons.

De Morkebla are undefeated in five games in all competitions, with the team emerging as victors three times while scoring 11 goals.

Viking have only lost one of their past seven away fixtures, though they were forced to settle for stalemates in three of those outings.

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

Viking FK Champions League form:

D

W

Viking FK form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Stuttgart have a number of absentees, with up to seven players set to miss out, including centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The hosts may look to start Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot and Maximilian Mittelstadt in their three-man backline, and the trio may be protected by a double pivot of Angelo Stiller and Grischa Promel.

Though Hoeness is dealing with several injuries to his squad, Deniz Undav is available to play a leading role in his side's attack.

Viking are likely to name a similar starting XI to the one that played in the second leg against Dinamo Zagreb, so expect to see Gianni Stensness and Jesper Daland in the middle of defence.

Joe Bell may anchor midfield, while striker Peter Christiansen could be flanked by wide attackers Zlatko Tripic and Amin Cosic.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Vagnoman, Promel, Stiller, Fuhrich; Undav, El Khannouss; Pejcinovic

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Daland, Haugen; Moi, Bell, Askildsen; Tripic, Christiansen, Cosic

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Viking FK

Stuttgart should undoubtedly be seen as favourites on Wednesday, especially as the visitors have limited European pedigree.

Viking should look to exploit their hosts' defensive issues, but it is difficult to see them being able to contain their opponents' forward line.

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