Everton transfer news: Toffees will now 'only' sign free-agent striker under one surprise condition

Everton have been left desperately short of options up front after failing to replace Beto before the transfer deadline last week.

Thierno Barry is now David Moyes' only recognised senior striker, with Anthony Martial emerging as a potential free-agent solution.

However, the Toffees will 'only' move for the former Manchester United forward on one surprise condition.

Everton will only sign Anthony Martial if Thierno Barry gets injured

© Imago / NurPhoto / Giorgos Arapekos

Emerging reports suggest that Everton have enquired about Martial but will not offer him a contract unless Barry picks up an injury in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Monterrey in June, having scored just once in 20 appearances for the Mexican club.

Martial has also had a spell with AEK Athens since leaving Old Trafford in 2024, scoring nine goals in 24 appearances during his season in Greece.

Everton's striking problems emerged on deadline day. Beto joined Fiorentina, while a move for Folarin Balogun collapsed at the final hurdle. An attempt to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan was even rejected by United.

A disaster waiting to happen at Everton

© Imago / News Images

Only signing another striker if Barry gets injured feels like a major gamble for Moyes.

Barry is now his sole natural No.9, meaning he will inevitably need to be rested or rotated during a long Premier League season.

Relying on one striker until January leaves Everton vulnerable to even a short-term injury disrupting their entire attacking plan.

Martial is far from a guaranteed solution after his recent struggles, but either he or one of the several free agents on the market could at least provide experienced competition.

Everton should be exploring that market now rather than waiting for an injury to force their hand.

With just 18 senior outfield players available, another attacking absence could quickly become a serious problem. Waiting for Barry to get hurt before acting would be an avoidable mistake.