Chelsea and Tottenham among the many Premier League clubs showing interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s younger brother

Premier League giants are beginning to show interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's brother, who had already been linked with Bayern Munich.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's career has taken on a new dimension since his move to PSG in January 2025. The Georgian forward is now considered one of the best players in the world, as well as a leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The 25-year-old has a younger brother, aged 16, who is already following in his footsteps.

Bayern Munich in pole position for Tornike Kvaratskhelia

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

Tornike is a young prospect at Dinamo Tbilisi, the same club where the PSG star was developed.

He has already featured for the Georgian club's first team and is beginning to attract attention in the transfer market. Back in May, Bayern Munich moved closer to signing Tornike Kvaratskhelia. The young player had already visited the club's facilities and held talks with the hierarchy.

Four months on, the German champions remain the frontrunners in this saga, with TEAMtalk reporting that "Kvaratskhelia spent time training with the Bavarian club at the start of the summer, and Bayern remain keen to seal a deal with him". However, the Premier League has now decided to enter the race for the young talent.

Premier League giants also in the running

© Imago / Artur Stabulnieks

According to the British outlet, Chelsea and Tottenham are the most interested English clubs in the Georgian winger, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have also made contact with his representatives over a potential transfer.

Arsenal and Newcastle, meanwhile, are aware of Tornike Kvaratskhelia's situation.

It is worth noting that the Gunners are set to welcome Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili in 2027, and are therefore also keeping a close eye on this market. Either way, as with the Bartishvili case, English clubs will only be able to complete a transfer for Khvicha's brother once he turns 18, in 2028. As such, the battle for his signature is only just beginning.